Top IU Ballads you shouldn't miss
Since the fall season is upon us, it seems appropriate to take a look at some of IU's slower songs that can make anyone sentimental and neck-deep into their innermost feelings
Image: EDAM Entertainments
While all her tracks are worth listening to, here are some emotional ballads that we recommend on a reflective autumn night
Image: EDAM Entertainments
2015 might be more than a few years back, however, 'Knees' continues to remain loved all around the world. Written during a time of sleeplessness and in honor of the comfort found in a grandmother's lap
Image: EDAM Entertainments
Knees
When IU first released this song in 2017, fans simply knew this would be something special. Her sweet, honey-like vocals layered upon the smooth, tender melodies offer a blazing warmth
Image: EDAM Entertainments
Through The Night
Even in the heartache and sadness of autumn, this IU ballad offers consolation and a reminder that we're not alone
Image: EDAM Entertainments
Ending Scene
One line in the song goes, "I'll be there, behind you when you walk alone", and you truly feel it with your whole being
Image: EDAM Entertainments
Love Poem
While starting off as a far-off whisper, it builds up to a fiery roar that cannot be deafened. 'Dear Name' is a perfect ballad to listen to on any autumn night
Image: EDAM Entertainments
Dear Name
Once upon a time, 'Love Letter' was an unreleased song, however, it made its way onto the charts through IU's mini album, "Pieces
Image: EDAM Entertainments
Love Letter
Winter Sleep' is a spell-binding IU ballad that gracefully leads you toward a shining light. The dazzling aura from 'Winter Sleep' is undeniable and brings with it a reinvigorating boost
Image: EDAM Entertainments
Winter Sleep
IU ballads are consistent in that they provide a constant, never-ending wave of comfort. 'My Sea' is no different as it keeps you afloat, even in the most dangerous of waters
Image: EDAM Entertainments
My Sea