Pujya Doss

November 7, 2023

Entertainment

Top IU songs you shouldn’t miss

IU's iconic hit will brighten your mood with its cheerful melody and her angelic voice, making it an instant classic

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Good Day

In Palette, IU gracefully reflects on her journey to self-discovery, accompanied by the soothing vocals of G-Dragon, creating a beautiful synergy

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette

Love Poem is a heart-touching ballad that showcases IU's emotional depth, making it a soothing and introspective melody for the soul

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Love Poem

This upbeat track is a delightful ode to the changing seasons, with IU's vocals painting a picture of blooming love

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Blueming

A tender lullaby, IU's Through the Night is a heartfelt serenade that captures the essence of longing and love

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night

Twenty-Three is IU's introspective anthem about youth and self-discovery, blended with catchy beats and thought-provoking lyrics

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Twenty-Three

A whimsical and dreamy track, The Red Shoes is an enchanting tale woven with IU's enchanting vocals

Image: EDAM Entertainment

The Red Shoes

BBIBBI is a sassy, empowering song where IU sets boundaries with style, showcasing her growth as an artist

Image: EDAM Entertainment

BBIBBI

This magical song takes you on a lyrical journey with IU, creating a dreamy atmosphere filled with hope and wonder

Image: EDAM Entertainment

You & I

A timeless ballad, My Old Story beautifully reflects IU's ability to convey nostalgia and deep emotions through her voice

Image: EDAM Entertainment

My Old Story

