Top IU songs you shouldn’t miss
IU's iconic hit will brighten your mood with its cheerful melody and her angelic voice, making it an instant classic
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Good Day
In Palette, IU gracefully reflects on her journey to self-discovery, accompanied by the soothing vocals of G-Dragon, creating a beautiful synergy
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette
Love Poem is a heart-touching ballad that showcases IU's emotional depth, making it a soothing and introspective melody for the soul
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Love Poem
This upbeat track is a delightful ode to the changing seasons, with IU's vocals painting a picture of blooming love
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Blueming
A tender lullaby, IU's Through the Night is a heartfelt serenade that captures the essence of longing and love
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night
Twenty-Three is IU's introspective anthem about youth and self-discovery, blended with catchy beats and thought-provoking lyrics
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Twenty-Three
A whimsical and dreamy track, The Red Shoes is an enchanting tale woven with IU's enchanting vocals
Image: EDAM Entertainment
The Red Shoes
BBIBBI is a sassy, empowering song where IU sets boundaries with style, showcasing her growth as an artist
Image: EDAM Entertainment
BBIBBI
This magical song takes you on a lyrical journey with IU, creating a dreamy atmosphere filled with hope and wonder
Image: EDAM Entertainment
You & I
A timeless ballad, My Old Story beautifully reflects IU's ability to convey nostalgia and deep emotions through her voice
Image: EDAM Entertainment
My Old Story