Pujya Doss

may 30, 2024

Entertainment

Top Ji Chang Wook K-dramas to watch

Modern magician hides a painful past. He befriends a troubled teen & sparks hope through music

Image: Netflix

The Sound of Magic 

From lowly slave to powerful empress, Ki Hwan-ok navigates palace intrigue & forbidden love

Image: MBC

Empress Ki 

Pianist with a vengeful hand seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family

Five Fingers 

Image: SBS

Ex-soldier turned bodyguard protects a hidden heir and uncovers political conspiracies

The K2 

Image: tvN

Frozen man revived after 20 years faces the modern world with his first love

Melting Me Softly 

Image: tvN

Prosecutor teams up with a quirky lawyer to solve crimes and overcome their prejudices

Suspicious Partner

Image: SBS

Convenience store clerk with hidden fighting skills defies expectations and finds love

Backstreet Rookie 

Image: SBS

Two people with secret identities find a connection and heal their past wounds in the bustling city

Lovestruck in the City 

Image: KakaoTV

After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance

Samdalri

Image: JTBC

Terminally ill patients find hope and fulfillment with the help of a mysterious volunteer

Tell Me Your Wish 

Image: KBS2

