Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 21, 2024

Top Johnny Depp Movies

Jack Sparrow and Will Turner team up to rescue a governor's daughter from undead pirates in this action-packed adventure

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Image: IMDb

A man with scissor hands experiences suburban life upheaval in this fantasy drama directed by Tim Burton

Image: IMDb

Edward Scissorhands 

Johnny Depp stars as Sweeney Todd, seeking revenge in 1840s London with a sinister partnership in this musical drama

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Image: IMDb

Jack Sparrow and Barbossa seek the fountain of youth, encountering Blackbeard and his daughter in this fantasy adventure

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Image: IMDb

Join a young boy on a tour of a magical chocolate factory led by an unusual candy maker, played by Johnny Depp

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 

Image: IMDb

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie star in this action thriller as two individuals crossing paths in Italy, adding mystery and intrigue

The Tourist 

Image: IMDb

In this thriller, Johnny Depp plays a successful writer stalked by an accuser who claims plagiarism, leading to a tense confrontation

Secret Window 

Image: IMDb

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 

Image: IMDb

Sparrow races against friends and foes to recover Davy Jones' heart, navigating through action-packed adventures

Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to Wonderland to end the Red Queen's reign, reuniting with old friends in this fantasy adventure

Alice in Wonderland 

Image: IMDb

A French woman opens a chocolate shop, challenging the morals of a small village in this sweet and heartwarming drama

Chocolat 

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here