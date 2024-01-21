Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 21, 2024
Top Johnny Depp Movies
Jack Sparrow and Will Turner team up to rescue a governor's daughter from undead pirates in this action-packed adventure
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Image: IMDb
A man with scissor hands experiences suburban life upheaval in this fantasy drama directed by Tim Burton
Image: IMDb
Edward Scissorhands
Johnny Depp stars as Sweeney Todd, seeking revenge in 1840s London with a sinister partnership in this musical drama
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Image: IMDb
Jack Sparrow and Barbossa seek the fountain of youth, encountering Blackbeard and his daughter in this fantasy adventure
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Image: IMDb
Join a young boy on a tour of a magical chocolate factory led by an unusual candy maker, played by Johnny Depp
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Image: IMDb
Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie star in this action thriller as two individuals crossing paths in Italy, adding mystery and intrigue
The Tourist
Image: IMDb
In this thriller, Johnny Depp plays a successful writer stalked by an accuser who claims plagiarism, leading to a tense confrontation
Secret Window
Image: IMDb
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Image: IMDb
Sparrow races against friends and foes to recover Davy Jones' heart, navigating through action-packed adventures
Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to Wonderland to end the Red Queen's reign, reuniting with old friends in this fantasy adventure
Alice in Wonderland
Image: IMDb
A French woman opens a chocolate shop, challenging the morals of a small village in this sweet and heartwarming drama
Chocolat
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.