Top K-drama actors we wish were our Oppas
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Song Joong-ki
This heartthrob rose to international fame with the drama "Descendants of the Sun" and has continued to capture hearts with his roles in "Vincenzo" and "Arthdal Chronicles
Known for his comedic timing and action hero roles, Park Seo-joon has starred in hit dramas like "Fight for My Way," "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," and "Itaewon Class
Image: tvN
Park Seo-joon
Hyun Bin has been a favorite for over two decades, starring in iconic dramas like "My Name is Kim Sam Soon" and "Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin
Another international star, Lee Min-ho is known for his roles in "Boys Over Flowers," "The King: Eternal Monarch," and "Pachinko
Image: tvN
Lee Min-ho
A versatile actor with a wide range, Kim Soo-hyun has impressed audiences in dramas like "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," and "It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Kim Soo-hyun
This rising star has starred in "Dr. Romantic 2," "Lovers of the Red Sky," and the recently concluded "Business Proposal
Image: tvN
Ahn Hyo-seop
Stealing hearts with his comedic roles in "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha," Kim Seon-ho is another actor to watch
Kim Seon-ho
Image: tvN
With captivating performances in "Nevertheless," "Love Alarm," and "Forecasting Love and Weather," Song Kang is definitely on the rise
Image: SBS
Song Kang
This rising star has captured hearts with his recent roles in "Moonshine" and "Hospital Playlist" where he played the charming and supportive Ahn Jeong-won
Byeon Woo-seok
Image: tvN
Click Here
A member of the boy group ASTRO, Cha Eun-woo is not only known for his good looks but also for his roles in "True Beauty," "My ID is Gangnam Beauty," and the recent fantasy series "Island
Cha Eun-woo
Image: tvN