may 11, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-drama actors we wish were our Oppas

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Song Joong-ki 

This heartthrob rose to international fame with the drama "Descendants of the Sun" and has continued to capture hearts with his roles in "Vincenzo" and "Arthdal Chronicles

Known for his comedic timing and action hero roles, Park Seo-joon has starred in hit dramas like "Fight for My Way," "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," and "Itaewon Class

Image: tvN

Park Seo-joon 

Hyun Bin has been a favorite for over two decades, starring in iconic dramas like "My Name is Kim Sam Soon" and "Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Hyun Bin 

Another international star, Lee Min-ho is known for his roles in "Boys Over Flowers," "The King: Eternal Monarch," and "Pachinko

Image: tvN

Lee Min-ho 

A versatile actor with a wide range, Kim Soo-hyun has impressed audiences in dramas like "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," and "It's Okay Not to Be Okay

Image: tvN

Kim Soo-hyun

This rising star has starred in "Dr. Romantic 2," "Lovers of the Red Sky," and the recently concluded "Business Proposal

Image: tvN

Ahn Hyo-seop

Stealing hearts with his comedic roles in "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha," Kim Seon-ho is another actor to watch

Kim Seon-ho 

Image: tvN

With captivating performances in "Nevertheless," "Love Alarm," and "Forecasting Love and Weather," Song Kang is definitely on the rise

Image: SBS

Song Kang

This rising star has captured hearts with his recent roles in "Moonshine" and "Hospital Playlist" where he played the charming and supportive Ahn Jeong-won

Byeon Woo-seok 

Image: tvN

A member of the boy group ASTRO, Cha Eun-woo is not only known for his good looks but also for his roles in "True Beauty," "My ID is Gangnam Beauty," and the recent fantasy series "Island

Cha Eun-woo 

Image: tvN

