 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 30, 2023

Top K-drama actresses with dimples

Han Ji Min's radiant smile and endearing dimples illuminate the screen, enhancing her versatile acting in captivating K-dramas

Han Ji Min

Image: SBS

Kang Han Na's charming dimples complement her charismatic performances, adding warmth and sweetness to her diverse roles in K-dramas

Kang Han Na

Image: tvN

Kim Hye Yoon's captivating dimples enhance her youthful charm, making her a delightful presence in the K-drama landscape

Kim Hye Yoon

Image: MBC

Lee Joo Young's alluring dimples accompany her powerful performances, bringing depth and charisma to her diverse roles in K-dramas

Lee Joo Young

Image: JTBC

Stephanie Lee's charming dimples add a touch of playfulness to her on-screen personas, contributing to her memorable presence in K-dramas

Stephanie Lee

Image: tvN

Shin Min Ah's timeless beauty and enchanting dimples complement her exceptional acting, making her a beloved figure in K-drama

Shin Min Ah

Image: tvN

So Ju Yeon's infectious smile, coupled with her charming dimples, elevates her presence in the K-drama scene with grace and charisma.

So Ju Yeon

Image: Kakao M

Kang So Ra's winsome dimples enhance her likable on-screen persona, contributing to her appeal in a variety of K-drama genres

Kang So Ra

Image: KBS2

Kim Jisoo's captivating dimples, coupled with her elegance, make her a standout presence in the K-drama world, leaving a lasting impression

Kim Jisoo

Image: JTBC

Yang Hye-ji's endearing dimples add a touch of sweetness to her performances, making her a rising star in K-dramas

Yang Hye-ji

Image: JTBC

