Top K-drama actresses with dimples
Han Ji Min's radiant smile and endearing dimples illuminate the screen, enhancing her versatile acting in captivating K-dramas
Han Ji Min
Image: SBS
Kang Han Na's charming dimples complement her charismatic performances, adding warmth and sweetness to her diverse roles in K-dramas
Kang Han Na
Image: tvN
Kim Hye Yoon's captivating dimples enhance her youthful charm, making her a delightful presence in the K-drama landscape
Kim Hye Yoon
Image: MBC
Lee Joo Young's alluring dimples accompany her powerful performances, bringing depth and charisma to her diverse roles in K-dramas
Lee Joo Young
Image: JTBC
Stephanie Lee's charming dimples add a touch of playfulness to her on-screen personas, contributing to her memorable presence in K-dramas
Stephanie Lee
Image: tvN
Shin Min Ah's timeless beauty and enchanting dimples complement her exceptional acting, making her a beloved figure in K-drama
Shin Min Ah
Image: tvN
So Ju Yeon's infectious smile, coupled with her charming dimples, elevates her presence in the K-drama scene with grace and charisma.
So Ju Yeon
Image: Kakao M
Kang So Ra's winsome dimples enhance her likable on-screen persona, contributing to her appeal in a variety of K-drama genres
Kang So Ra
Image: KBS2
Kim Jisoo's captivating dimples, coupled with her elegance, make her a standout presence in the K-drama world, leaving a lasting impression
Kim Jisoo
Image: JTBC
Yang Hye-ji's endearing dimples add a touch of sweetness to her performances, making her a rising star in K-dramas
Yang Hye-ji
Image: JTBC