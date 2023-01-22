Heading 3

Top K-drama anti-heroines

Vedangi Joshi

jan 21, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Netflix 

Moon Dong Eun

The Glory is the story of a high school student who was bullied and becomes a teacher with plans to get her revenge 

Played by IU, the comedy, horror and romance K-drama is called Hotel del Luna 

Jang Man Wol

Image Credit: tvN

Image Credit: Netflix

My Name is based on a woman who joins a gang to uncover the truth about her father’s death 

Yoon Ji Woo

Image Credit: tvN

The story of two brothers and a children's book author who cross paths in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is led by the antisocial and slightly selfish female lead

Ko Moon Young 

Image Credit : JTBC 

Han So Hee’s character faces betrayal by the antagonist of the show and turns everyone in her favour by the end of it

Yeo Da Kyung 

 Image Credit: SBS

 Jung Geum Ja 

Hyena is the story of two lawyers who work for the rich 1 % of society and can do anything for their victory 

Extracurricular is based on a student who goes to extreme lengths for money and is aided by his high school friend

 Bae Gyu Ri 

Image Credit: Netflix

Image Credit: tvN 

Kim So Yong 

Mr Queen is about a man who is a chef and he gets trapped in the Queen’s body without knowing about it 

Image Credit: News1 

The Uncanny Counter is one of the best mystery dramas starring Jo Byeong Kyu, Kim Se Jeong, Yoo Jun Sang and Yeom Hye Ran 

Do Ha Na 

