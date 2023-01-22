Heading 3
Top K-drama anti-heroines
Vedangi Joshi
jan 21, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Netflix
Moon Dong Eun
The Glory is the story of a high school student who was bullied and becomes a teacher with plans to get her revenge
Played by IU, the comedy, horror and romance K-drama is called Hotel del Luna
Jang Man Wol
Image Credit: tvN
Webtoon-based K-dramas in 2022
K-dramas based on real-life stories
Image Credit: Netflix
My Name is based on a woman who joins a gang to uncover the truth about her father’s death
Yoon Ji Woo
Image Credit: tvN
The story of two brothers and a children's book author who cross paths in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is led by the antisocial and slightly selfish female lead
Ko Moon Young
Image Credit : JTBC
Han So Hee’s character faces betrayal by the antagonist of the show and turns everyone in her favour by the end of it
Yeo Da Kyung
Image Credit: SBS
Jung Geum Ja
Hyena is the story of two lawyers who work for the rich 1 % of society and can do anything for their victory
Extracurricular is based on a student who goes to extreme lengths for money and is aided by his high school friend
Bae Gyu Ri
Image Credit: Netflix
Image Credit: tvN
Kim So Yong
Mr Queen is about a man who is a chef and he gets trapped in the Queen’s body without knowing about it
Image Credit: News1
The Uncanny Counter is one of the best mystery dramas starring Jo Byeong Kyu, Kim Se Jeong, Yoo Jun Sang and Yeom Hye Ran
Do Ha Na
