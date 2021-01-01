Top K-drama Leads of All Time
Pujya Doss
With a staggering 82 acting awards, Lee Byung-hun is a Korean acting icon, renowned for his versatility. His compelling performances in "Squid Game" and "Mr. Sunshine" showcase his mastery.
Image: tvN
Lee Byung-hun
Among the most decorated and highest-paid actors, Kim Soo-hyun boasts four Baeksang Arts Awards and global recognition. His stellar performances elevate him to the pinnacle of Korean entertainment.
Image: tvN
Kim Soo-hyun
A nominee for numerous awards, Song Joong-ki clinched the Top Excellence Award (Actor) at the 20th Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards. His charisma and talent resonate on-screen.
Song Joong-ki
Image: tvN
Celebrated for roles in iconic productions like "The King and the Clown," "Iljimae," and "Flower of Evil," Lee Joon-gi's multiple awards reflect his enduring impact on Korean cinema.
Image: tvN
Lee Joon-gi
The international breakout star of 2021 with "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae made history by winning best actor awards at the Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild, cementing his global acclaim.
Lee Jung-jae
Image: JTBC
Known for his charismatic presence, Hyun Bin has left an indelible mark on K-drama. His awards underscore his ability to captivate audiences, from "My Name is Kim Sam-soon" to "Crash Landing on You."
Hyun Bin
Image: tvN
A veteran in the industry, Bae Yong-joon's contributions have earned him acclaim and awards. His legacy includes iconic roles in "Winter Sonata" and "The Legend."
Bae Yong-joon
Image: tvN
From "Boys Over Flowers" to "The King: Eternal Monarch," Lee Min-ho's charm and talent have garnered awards and global fandom, solidifying his status as a Hallyu star.
Lee Min-ho
Image: SBS
With critically acclaimed performances in "Train to Busan" and "Goblin," Gong Yoo has earned accolades. His ability to portray diverse characters cements his place in Korean cinema.
Gong Yoo
Image: tvN
Click Here
A rising star turned leading actor, Lee Jong-suk has earned recognition for his roles in "While You Were Sleeping" and "Pinocchio." His acting prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
Lee Jong-suk
Image: SBS