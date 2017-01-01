Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

November 27, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-dramas about detectives

A cold case detective receives a mysterious walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with a seasoned detective from the past. Together, they work to solve cold cases and prevent future crimes

Image: tvN

Signal 

A detective from 1970 wakes up from a coma in 2017 and finds himself in the middle of a serial murder case that he must solve using his outdated methods

Image: OCN

Tunnel 

 A prosecutor wakes up to find himself accused of murdering his wife and daughter, but he has no memory of the crime. He must race against time to prove his innocence and uncover the truth

Image: SBS

Defendant

A female voice profiler with perfect hearing teams up with a detective to solve crimes using her unique ability

Image: OCN

Voice

A CEO with the ability to see ghosts hires a woman who can touch and control them to help him with his work

Image: SBS

The Master's Sun 

A veteran detective and a young rookie team up to solve crimes, despite their different personalities and approaches

Image: OCN

Investigation Partners 

A police investigation team begins to suspect that one of their own is a serial killer

Image: OCN

Watcher

A lawyer takes on a death row case with the help of a mysterious woman who claims to have evidence that could prove the convict's innocence

Image: tvN

Confession 

A Grim Reaper who takes possession of a human body begins to work as a detective to solve murders 

Image: OCN

Black

A journey to the West-inspired fantasy drama about a demon hunter who must find a way to defeat a powerful demon

Image: tvN

A Korean Odyssey

