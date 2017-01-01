Top K-dramas about detectives
A cold case detective receives a mysterious walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with a seasoned detective from the past. Together, they work to solve cold cases and prevent future crimes
Image: tvN
Signal
A detective from 1970 wakes up from a coma in 2017 and finds himself in the middle of a serial murder case that he must solve using his outdated methods
Image: OCN
Tunnel
A prosecutor wakes up to find himself accused of murdering his wife and daughter, but he has no memory of the crime. He must race against time to prove his innocence and uncover the truth
Image: SBS
Defendant
A female voice profiler with perfect hearing teams up with a detective to solve crimes using her unique ability
Image: OCN
Voice
A CEO with the ability to see ghosts hires a woman who can touch and control them to help him with his work
Image: SBS
The Master's Sun
A veteran detective and a young rookie team up to solve crimes, despite their different personalities and approaches
Image: OCN
Investigation Partners
A police investigation team begins to suspect that one of their own is a serial killer
Image: OCN
Watcher
A lawyer takes on a death row case with the help of a mysterious woman who claims to have evidence that could prove the convict's innocence
Image: tvN
Confession
A Grim Reaper who takes possession of a human body begins to work as a detective to solve murders
Image: OCN
Black
A journey to the West-inspired fantasy drama about a demon hunter who must find a way to defeat a powerful demon
Image: tvN
A Korean Odyssey