Top K-dramas about reincarnation

If you watch the clips and trailers, you’ll see that it’s about a quiet and mysterious alien who meets a self-important actress
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
A goblin and a reaper navigate immortality, tied by past lives. Their reincarnation themes add depth to this epic fantasy
Image: tvN
Goblin
This one is a combination of two fun themes: reincarnation and body-switching. Park Bo Young and Ahn Hyo Seop play characters who get immediately reborn into new bodies after dying in separate incidents
Image: tvN
Abyss
The heroine in this story is a sassy hotel owner named Man Wol who has lived for more than a thousand years. It’s played by the chic IU
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
The lead female character in this story is stuck in service as a punishment. For the past 500 years, she has been trying to settle the grudges of 100,000 souls to make up for her sins
IMAGE: JTBC
Mystic Pop-Up Bar
After being murdered by one of the family members Hyun Woo later wakes up in 1987 and discovers that he has been reincarnated into the body of Jin Do Jun, the youngest grandson of the Soonyang family
IMAGE: JTBC
Reborn Rich
Ban Ji Eum is a woman who has been reincarnated 18 times. She can remember all her past lives, which span nearly a thousand years
See You in My 19th Life
Image Credits- tvN
Past lives of freedom fighters and a modern novelist converge, blending historical and contemporary themes
Image: tvN
Chicago Typewriter
A woman who transforms into different people every week finds a man who recognizes her through her reincarnations
The Beauty Inside
Image: JTBC
During many centuries the mountain guardian lives his life in human form in search for the reincarnation of his lost first love and eradicates supernatural beings