Top K-dramas by Ji Sung
Ji Sung, born Kwak Tae-Geun on 27 February 1977, is a popular South Korean actor
IMAGE: Surpass Entertainment’s Instagram
Ji Sung
After minor roles, Ji Sung rose to prominence in dramas like Wonderful Days and Sunshine Hunting, along with the film Whistling Princess
IMAGE: Surpass Entertainment’s Instagram
Major roles
While filming this series, Ji Sung and his wife Lee Bo Young crossed paths for the first time on set. The storyline centers around two lovers who navigate their romance despite the challenges posed by amnesi
IMAGE: SBS TV
Save the Last Dance for Me
The narrative unfolds around four individuals harboring secrets, as they navigate trials on their quest for love and revenge
Image: KBS2
Secret Love
In Kill Me, Heal Me, Ji Sung impressed as a chaebol with dissociative identity disorder, earning him a Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards
Image: MBC TV
Kill Me Heal Me
A man is granted an unusual opportunity to travel back in time, only to discover that everything, including his wife, has changed
IMAGE: tvN
Familiar Wife
A prosecutor, grappling with amnesia, uncovers that he's been wrongly convicted and sentenced to death. With no alternative, he embarks on a journey to unearth the truth and clear his name
Image: SBS TV
Innocent Defendant
Two skilled doctors collaborate to diagnose patients experiencing mysterious pain that others cannot alleviate, all the while striving to move on from their own complicated pasts
Image: SBS TV
Doctor John
In a dystopian South Korea, the government orchestrates a trial judge live show where all citizens can participate as judges. Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung), a ruthless head trial judge, is appointed as the chief judge in this unique and unsettling scenario
Image: tvN
The Devil Judge
Twin brothers embark on a quest to obtain the diamond arrow, Adamas, with the goal of uncovering the true culprit behind their father's murder 22 years ago
Image: tvN
Adams