Top K-dramas by Ji Sung

Ji Sung, born Kwak Tae-Geun on 27 February 1977, is a popular South Korean actor

IMAGE: Surpass Entertainment’s Instagram

Ji Sung

After minor roles, Ji Sung rose to prominence in dramas like Wonderful Days and Sunshine Hunting, along with the film Whistling Princess

IMAGE: Surpass Entertainment’s Instagram

Major roles

While filming this series, Ji Sung and his wife Lee Bo Young crossed paths for the first time on set. The storyline centers around two lovers who navigate their romance despite the challenges posed by amnesi

IMAGE: SBS TV

Save the Last Dance for Me

The narrative unfolds around four individuals harboring secrets, as they navigate trials on their quest for love and revenge

Image: KBS2

Secret Love

In Kill Me, Heal Me, Ji Sung impressed as a chaebol with dissociative identity disorder, earning him a Daesang at the MBC Drama Awards

Image: MBC TV

Kill Me Heal Me


A man is granted an unusual opportunity to travel back in time, only to discover that everything, including his wife, has changed

IMAGE: tvN

Familiar Wife

A prosecutor, grappling with amnesia, uncovers that he's been wrongly convicted and sentenced to death. With no alternative, he embarks on a journey to unearth the truth and clear his name

Image:  SBS TV

Innocent Defendant

Two skilled doctors collaborate to diagnose patients experiencing mysterious pain that others cannot alleviate, all the while striving to move on from their own complicated pasts

Image:  SBS TV

Doctor John

In a dystopian South Korea, the government orchestrates a trial judge live show where all citizens can participate as judges. Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung), a ruthless head trial judge, is appointed as the chief judge in this unique and unsettling scenario

Image: tvN

The Devil Judge

Twin brothers embark on a quest to obtain the diamond arrow, Adamas, with the goal of uncovering the true culprit behind their father's murder 22 years ago

Image: tvN

Adams

