 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 21, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-dramas For a Christmas Marathon

Seaside smiles and sizzling chemistry! A city dentist finds her groove by the ocean, learning life lessons from a charming handyman

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

Time-traveling hilarity! A modern chef wakes up in the body of a Joseon queen, causing a royal ruckus with kimchi pancakes and sass

Mr. Queen

Image: tvN

Nostalgia Gold Rush! Childhood besties navigate dreams, friendship, and first love in the turbulent 1990s

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image: tvN

Mafia lawyer meets vigilante justice! An Italian consigliere cleans up Korea's corruption with pasta, charm, and a dash of violence

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

Second chances simmer! Ex-lovers reunite for a documentary, reigniting old flames and buried feelings

Our Beloved Summer

Image: SBS

Band-aids and bromance! Five doctor friends juggle life, love, and loss with heartwarming music and quirky humor

Hospital Playlist 2

Image: tvN

From contracts to kisses! A food researcher accidentally swaps places with her chaebol boss, leading to hilarious hijinks and forbidden romance

Business Proposal

Image: SBS

Touching reality check! Two military policemen chase down deserters, uncovering the harsh realities and hidden stories behind their choices

D.P.: Deserter Pursuit

Image: Netflix

Melodies and missed chances! Two childhood friends navigate the friend zone, their unspoken feelings expressed through music and stolen glances

Soundtrack #1

Image: Disney+

Quirky courtroom charm! A lawyer on the autism spectrum uses her unique perspective to solve cases and win hearts

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image: ENA

