Top K-dramas For a Christmas Marathon
Seaside smiles and sizzling chemistry! A city dentist finds her groove by the ocean, learning life lessons from a charming handyman
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
Time-traveling hilarity! A modern chef wakes up in the body of a Joseon queen, causing a royal ruckus with kimchi pancakes and sass
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
Nostalgia Gold Rush! Childhood besties navigate dreams, friendship, and first love in the turbulent 1990s
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
Mafia lawyer meets vigilante justice! An Italian consigliere cleans up Korea's corruption with pasta, charm, and a dash of violence
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Second chances simmer! Ex-lovers reunite for a documentary, reigniting old flames and buried feelings
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
Band-aids and bromance! Five doctor friends juggle life, love, and loss with heartwarming music and quirky humor
Hospital Playlist 2
Image: tvN
From contracts to kisses! A food researcher accidentally swaps places with her chaebol boss, leading to hilarious hijinks and forbidden romance
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Touching reality check! Two military policemen chase down deserters, uncovering the harsh realities and hidden stories behind their choices
D.P.: Deserter Pursuit
Image: Netflix
Melodies and missed chances! Two childhood friends navigate the friend zone, their unspoken feelings expressed through music and stolen glances
Soundtrack #1
Image: Disney+
Click Here
Quirky courtroom charm! A lawyer on the autism spectrum uses her unique perspective to solve cases and win hearts
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA