Top K-dramas for young adults

Se Hee, a practical man, opts to marry Ji Ho, an aspiring writer with a gentle nature, solely to maintain her as his tenant without facing societal judgment
Image Credits- tvN
Because this is my First Life
Five female college students, initially strangers, come together to live at Belle Epoque. Despite their differences, they bond over shared traumas from their pasts and navigate the challenges of adult life together
Image Credits- JTBC
Hello, My Twenties!
Three siblings, weary of the daily grind of adulthood, embark on a quest to break free from monotony and discover fulfillment and freedom in their lives
Image Credits- JTBC
My Liberation Notes
Steering away from his predetermined path, a track star's life takes an unexpected turn when he follows his heart after encountering a film translator
Run On
Image Credits- JTBC
Dong Hoon and Ji An, kindred spirits, find solace in each other's presence and gradually become fiercely protective of one another
My Mister
Image Credits-tvN
Young entrepreneurs are determined to transform their tech dreams into reality, navigating the challenges of love and success in a fiercely competitive world
Start Up
Image Credits-tvN
Be Melodramatic
Image Credits- JTBC
Three 30-year-old best friends, Jinju, Eun Jung, and Hanju, navigate different paths in career and love but find solace and unwavering support in each other's company
The tale follows Yumi, an ordinary office worker, through the lens of the countless brain cells in her head, each orchestrating her thoughts, emotions, and actions
Yumi’s Cells
Image Credits-tvN
Amidst a backdrop of shattered dreams, a teenage fencer strives for lofty goals. Along the way, she encounters a diligent young man on a quest to rebuild his life
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image Credits-tvN
Former taekwondo champion Ko Dong Man and receptionist Choi Ae Ra find themselves grappling with life's hurdles as they strive to pursue their dreams