Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 10, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-dramas for young adults

Se Hee, a practical man, opts to marry Ji Ho, an aspiring writer with a gentle nature, solely to maintain her as his tenant without facing societal judgment

Image Credits- tvN

Because this is my First Life

Five female college students, initially strangers, come together to live at Belle Epoque. Despite their differences, they bond over shared traumas from their pasts and navigate the challenges of adult life together

Image Credits- JTBC

Hello, My Twenties!

Three siblings, weary of the daily grind of adulthood, embark on a quest to break free from monotony and discover fulfillment and freedom in their lives

Image Credits- JTBC

My Liberation Notes

Steering away from his predetermined path, a track star's life takes an unexpected turn when he follows his heart after encountering a film translator

Run On

Image Credits- JTBC

Dong Hoon and Ji An, kindred spirits, find solace in each other's presence and gradually become fiercely protective of one another

My Mister

Image Credits-tvN

Young entrepreneurs are determined to transform their tech dreams into reality, navigating the challenges of love and success in a fiercely competitive world

Start Up

Image Credits-tvN

Be Melodramatic 

Image Credits- JTBC

Three 30-year-old best friends, Jinju, Eun Jung, and Hanju, navigate different paths in career and love but find solace and unwavering support in each other's company

The tale follows Yumi, an ordinary office worker, through the lens of the countless brain cells in her head, each orchestrating her thoughts, emotions, and actions

Yumi’s Cells

Image Credits-tvN

Amidst a backdrop of shattered dreams, a teenage fencer strives for lofty goals. Along the way, she encounters a diligent young man on a quest to rebuild his life

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image Credits-tvN

Former taekwondo champion Ko Dong Man and receptionist Choi Ae Ra find themselves grappling with life's hurdles as they strive to pursue their dreams

Fight For My Way

Image Credits- KBS2

