Pujya Doss

January 26, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-dramas like My Demon

Both dramas showcase initially arrogant male leads with supernatural abilities, using their powers to protect and shield the female protagonists from harm

Image Credits- tvN

Doom At Your Service

Goblin and My Demon share similarities in themes like revisiting past lives, presenting comparable visuals and storytelling, albeit with distinct variations in their execution.

Image Credits- tvN

Goblin

Both dramas explore fantasy romances between human women and supernatural men, incorporating past lives into their narratives. Alongside the gradual romance, they feature captivating plots and excellent chemistry between the lead characters

Image Credits- tvN

Tale Of The Nine Tailed

CEO Jang Man Wol is cursed to manage an establishment catering to the deceased. The upright Goo Chang Sung is compelled to become her manager due to a deal his father made, resembling the contract dynamic in My Demon

Hotel Del Luna

Image Credits- tvN

Both female leads are compelled to be entwined with the male leads, either due to a curse or power, creating similar vibes in both dramas. Additionally, both couples share a connection from their past lives

Destined With You

Image Credits- JTBC

Lovers Of The Red Sky

Image Credits- SBS TV

Both dramas feature Kim Yoo Jung's characters falling in love with male leads who possess "demon" qualities

Both dramas feature Song Kang portraying characters with supernatural abilities

Sweet Home

Image Credits- Netflix

Both dramas feature wealthy heiresses with troublesome family dynamics, alongside male leads with supernatural abilities acting as their bodyguards. The couples, despite frequent bickering, share great on-screen chemistry

Angel’s Last Mission: Love

Image Credits- KBS2

Both airing concurrently, both dramas incorporate elements of contract marriage, enemies-to-lovers dynamics, and past connections in their plotlines

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

Image Credits- MBC

Both dramas involve demons, with the male leads being non-human entities. In both cases, the male leads have the responsibility of safeguarding the female lead, and the male lead's powers are intertwined with the need for the female lead

A Korean Odyssey

Image Credits- tvN

