Top K-dramas like My Demon

Both dramas showcase initially arrogant male leads with supernatural abilities, using their powers to protect and shield the female protagonists from harm
Image Credits- tvN
Doom At Your Service
Goblin and My Demon share similarities in themes like revisiting past lives, presenting comparable visuals and storytelling, albeit with distinct variations in their execution.
Image Credits- tvN
Goblin
Both dramas explore fantasy romances between human women and supernatural men, incorporating past lives into their narratives. Alongside the gradual romance, they feature captivating plots and excellent chemistry between the lead characters
Image Credits- tvN
Tale Of The Nine Tailed
CEO Jang Man Wol is cursed to manage an establishment catering to the deceased. The upright Goo Chang Sung is compelled to become her manager due to a deal his father made, resembling the contract dynamic in My Demon
Hotel Del Luna
Image Credits- tvN
Both female leads are compelled to be entwined with the male leads, either due to a curse or power, creating similar vibes in both dramas. Additionally, both couples share a connection from their past lives
Destined With You
Image Credits- JTBC
Lovers Of The Red Sky
Image Credits- SBS TV
Both dramas feature Kim Yoo Jung's characters falling in love with male leads who possess "demon" qualities
Both dramas feature Song Kang portraying characters with supernatural abilities
Sweet Home
Image Credits- Netflix
Both dramas feature wealthy heiresses with troublesome family dynamics, alongside male leads with supernatural abilities acting as their bodyguards. The couples, despite frequent bickering, share great on-screen chemistry
Angel’s Last Mission: Love
Image Credits- KBS2
Both airing concurrently, both dramas incorporate elements of contract marriage, enemies-to-lovers dynamics, and past connections in their plotlines
The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract
Image Credits- MBC
Both dramas involve demons, with the male leads being non-human entities. In both cases, the male leads have the responsibility of safeguarding the female lead, and the male lead's powers are intertwined with the need for the female lead