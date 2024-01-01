Top K-dramas of 2024 so far

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets navigate through a challenging marital crisis, only to witness the miraculous rekindling of love between them
Image Credits- tvN
Queen of Tears
Exhausted doctors cross paths once more during the lowest points of their lives, and their reunion might either reignite an old rivalry or kindle a new romance
Image credits- JTBC
Doctor Slump
A niece who lost his parents and was raised by his uncle, the proprietor of a shopping mall, confronts a new reality following his uncle's unexpected passing
A Shop for Killers
Image Credits- Disney+
Once bestowed with extraordinary powers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under life's burdens, until a mysterious woman appears, offering them a chance to transform their lives
Image Credits- JTBC
The Atypical Family
After witnessing the affair between her best friend and her husband, resulting in her murder at their hands, a woman is granted the chance to rewind time, determined to reshape her destiny and exact revenge
Marry My Husband
Image Credits- tvN
As unidentified parasites violently seize control of human hosts and amass power, humanity must unite and rise up to combat this unprecedented threat
Parasyte: The Grey
Image Credits- Netflix
Following the untimely death of Ryu Sun Jae, a beloved top star, Im Sol, his devoted fan, finds herself transported back to their high school days, determined to protect him from his tragic fate
Lovely Runner
Image credits- tvN
Following the unjust death of her young son, Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor and renowned writer, becomes entangled with people experiencing similar pain, delving into their cases and seeking solutions
Wonderful World
Image Credits- MBC
The narrative unfolds around Park Young Han, a dedicated detective renowned for his exceptional skills in catching petty thieves, boasting the highest arrest rate in the precinct
Chief Detective 1958
Image Credits- MBC
Eight trapped individuals compete in a risky game show within a mysterious eight-story building, earning money as time passes