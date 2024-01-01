Heading 3

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-dramas of 2024 so far

Pratyusha Dash

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets navigate through a challenging marital crisis, only to witness the miraculous rekindling of love between them

Image Credits- tvN

Queen of Tears

Exhausted doctors cross paths once more during the lowest points of their lives, and their reunion might either reignite an old rivalry or kindle a new romance

Image credits- JTBC

Doctor Slump

A niece who lost his parents and was raised by his uncle, the proprietor of a shopping mall, confronts a new reality following his uncle's unexpected passing

A Shop for Killers

Image Credits- Disney+

Once bestowed with extraordinary powers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under life's burdens, until a mysterious woman appears, offering them a chance to transform their lives

Image Credits- JTBC

The Atypical Family

After witnessing the affair between her best friend and her husband, resulting in her murder at their hands, a woman is granted the chance to rewind time, determined to reshape her destiny and exact revenge

Marry My Husband

Image Credits- tvN

As unidentified parasites violently seize control of human hosts and amass power, humanity must unite and rise up to combat this unprecedented threat

Parasyte: The Grey

Image Credits- Netflix

Following the untimely death of Ryu Sun Jae, a beloved top star, Im Sol, his devoted fan, finds herself transported back to their high school days, determined to protect him from his tragic fate

Lovely Runner

Image credits- tvN

Following the unjust death of her young son, Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor and renowned writer, becomes entangled with people experiencing similar pain, delving into their cases and seeking solutions

Wonderful World

Image Credits- MBC

The narrative unfolds around Park Young Han, a dedicated detective renowned for his exceptional skills in catching petty thieves, boasting the highest arrest rate in the precinct

Chief Detective 1958

Image Credits- MBC 

Eight trapped individuals compete in a risky game show within a mysterious eight-story building, earning money as time passes

The 8 Show

Image Credits- Netflix

