Pujya Doss

 October 19, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-dramas of Kim Ji Won 

A medical officer finds love amidst the chaos of a war-torn country

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun 

Childhood friends navigate love and career challenges. A heartwarming romantic comedy

Image: KBS2.

Fight for My Way

Kim Ji Won shines in this epic fantasy series set in a mythical world

Image: tvN.

Arthdal Chronicles 

Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives

Image: JTBC

My Liberation Notes

A guest role in a realistic drama exploring modern dating

Image: KakaoTV 

Lovestruck in the City

A psychological thriller involving a serial killer and a determined detective

Image: tvN.

Gap-dong 

 A high school romance drama centered on the lives of wealthy students

The Heirs

Image: SBS.

A cross-dressing girl disguises herself to help an injured highjumper

Image: SBS.

To the Beautiful You

A web drama about a chance meeting between two people on Jeju Island

One Sunny Day

Image: LINE TV.

A special police unit takes on criminals while concealing their identities

Image: tvN.

Hidden Identity

