Top K-dramas of Kim Ji Won
A medical officer finds love amidst the chaos of a war-torn country
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Childhood friends navigate love and career challenges. A heartwarming romantic comedy
Image: KBS2.
Fight for My Way
Kim Ji Won shines in this epic fantasy series set in a mythical world
Image: tvN.
Arthdal Chronicles
Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
A guest role in a realistic drama exploring modern dating
Image: KakaoTV
Lovestruck in the City
A psychological thriller involving a serial killer and a determined detective
Image: tvN.
Gap-dong
A high school romance drama centered on the lives of wealthy students
The Heirs
Image: SBS.
A cross-dressing girl disguises herself to help an injured highjumper
Image: SBS.
To the Beautiful You
A web drama about a chance meeting between two people on Jeju Island
One Sunny Day
Image: LINE TV.
A special police unit takes on criminals while concealing their identities
Image: tvN.
Hidden Identity