Top K-dramas of Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun
An alien stranded on Earth falls in love with a top actress, facing challenges from both human and extraterrestrial worlds
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
A poignant tale of love, betrayal, and redemption set in the Joseon era, revolving around the forbidden romance between a prince and a shaman
Image: MBC
Moon Embracing the Sun
A unique romance blossoms between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author, unraveling deep emotional wounds and personal growth
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Aspiring students at a performing arts high school chase their dreams of becoming idols while navigating friendship, rivalry, and romance
Dream High
Image: KBS2
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and finds unexpected love with a North Korean soldier
Crash Landing on You (Cameo Appearance)
Image: tvN
A supernatural hotel caters to ghostly clientele while its enigmatic owner grapples with her past and a cursed fate
Hotel Del Luna (Cameo Appearance)
Image: Keyeast
Behind-the-scenes glimpse into the hectic world of television production, highlighting the personal and professional struggles of industry insiders
Producer
Image: KBS
A sprawling epic chronicling the lives of three siblings embroiled in power struggles, revenge, and redemption spanning several decades
Giant (Early Role)
Image: SBS
It is a drama about marital discord and a potential second-chance romance between Heiress and Queens department store CEO Hong Hae-in and Queens Group legal director Baek Hyun-woo
Queen of Tears
Image: tvN
Above K-drams make the perfect list for you, to watch after the Queen of Tears.
Image: tvN