 Pujya Doss

may 2, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-dramas of Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun

An alien stranded on Earth falls in love with a top actress, facing challenges from both human and extraterrestrial worlds

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star 

A poignant tale of love, betrayal, and redemption set in the Joseon era, revolving around the forbidden romance between a prince and a shaman

Image: MBC

Moon Embracing the Sun 

A unique romance blossoms between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author, unraveling deep emotional wounds and personal growth

It's Okay Not to Be Okay 

Image: tvN

Aspiring students at a performing arts high school chase their dreams of becoming idols while navigating friendship, rivalry, and romance

Dream High 

Image: KBS2

 A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and finds unexpected love with a North Korean soldier

Crash Landing on You (Cameo Appearance)

Image: tvN

A supernatural hotel caters to ghostly clientele while its enigmatic owner grapples with her past and a cursed fate

Hotel Del Luna (Cameo Appearance) 

Image: Keyeast

Behind-the-scenes glimpse into the hectic world of television production, highlighting the personal and professional struggles of industry insiders

Producer 

Image: KBS

A sprawling epic chronicling the lives of three siblings embroiled in power struggles, revenge, and redemption spanning several decades

Giant (Early Role) 

Image: SBS

It is a drama about marital discord and a potential second-chance romance between Heiress and Queens department store CEO Hong Hae-in  and Queens Group legal director Baek Hyun-woo 

Queen of Tears

Image: tvN

Above K-drams make the perfect list for you, to watch after the Queen of Tears. 

Image: tvN

