Top K-dramas related to Fathers
Image: KBS2
My Father is Strange
A heartwarming family drama where an actor disguises his true identity to live with his grown children
A nostalgic series portraying father-daughter bonds and family dynamics in a neighborhood during the '80s
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
An ensemble drama capturing the lives of elderly friends, exploring their relationships with children
Image: tvN
Dear My Friends
Here, the father turns into an 18-year-old and goes to the same school as his children and becomes their knight in shining armor. This is a wholesome drama about a father and children
Image: JTBC
18 Again
A man's life changes when he swaps with a doppelgänger and becomes a father in an unfamiliar family
The Miracle We Met
Image: KBS2
A couple travels back in time to their college days, learning to understand their parents' struggles
Go Back Couple
Image: KBS2
After their parents' deaths, siblings take care of their younger step-siblings, depicting their challenges
Stars Falling from the Sky
Image: SBS
A woman discovers her real father, uncovering family secrets and navigating complex relationships
My Only One
Image: KBS2
A comedic series following a mother and her children as they reunite with their father after 15 years
Love Returns
Image: KBS1
Click Here
A sitcom exploring daily life and humor within a multi-generational family
High Kick Through the Roof
Image: MBC