Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-dramas related to Fathers

Image: KBS2

My Father is Strange

A heartwarming family drama where an actor disguises his true identity to live with his grown children

A nostalgic series portraying father-daughter bonds and family dynamics in a neighborhood during the '80s

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

An ensemble drama capturing the lives of elderly friends, exploring their relationships with children

Image: tvN

Dear My Friends

Here, the father turns into an 18-year-old and goes to the same school as his children and becomes their knight in shining armor. This is a wholesome drama about a father and children 

Image: JTBC

18 Again

A man's life changes when he swaps with a doppelgänger and becomes a father in an unfamiliar family

The Miracle We Met

Image: KBS2

A couple travels back in time to their college days, learning to understand their parents' struggles

Go Back Couple

Image: KBS2

After their parents' deaths, siblings take care of their younger step-siblings, depicting their challenges

Stars Falling from the Sky

Image: SBS

A woman discovers her real father, uncovering family secrets and navigating complex relationships

My Only One

Image: KBS2

A comedic series following a mother and her children as they reunite with their father after 15 years

Love Returns

Image: KBS1

A sitcom exploring daily life and humor within a multi-generational family

High Kick Through the Roof

Image: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here