Pratyusha Dash

 October 30, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-dramas to watch on Halloween

It tells the story of a supernatural hotel people visit after they die. It’s run by Jang Man Wol who has been cursed due to a grave sin she committed.

Image Credits- tvN

Hotel Del Luna

Gu San Yeong, a troubled student, and Yeom Hae Sang, a gifted exorcist, team up to investigate a demon connected to mysterious deaths and five sacred objects

Image Credits- SBS TV

Revenant

It tells the story of Tae Gong Shil who can see ghosts and the only person who can help her is the arrogant Joo Joong Won

Image Credits- SBS TV

Master’s Sun

As a global pandemic turns people into dangerous monsters, a troubled teenager and his neighbors face a relentless struggle for survival while clinging to their own humanity

Image Credits- Netflix

Sweet Home

A young exorcist finds an unlikely ally in the spirited ghost and they working together to help lost spirits find peace as they await her own journey to the afterlife

Image Credits- tvN

Bring It On Ghost

A budding crime fiction writer's life takes a dark turn when he moves into an apartment building filled with creepy neighbors, leading to a series of unsettling events

Image Credits- OCN

Strangers From Hell

Otherworldly entities issue damning verdicts, sending individuals to hell and sowing the seeds for the beginning of a religious sect built upon the notion of divine justice

Hellbound

Image Credits- Netflix

Imprisoned for his antics, Son Oh Gong, a mythical creature, seeks to exploit Seon Mi, a girl with the third eye, to regain his immortality

Image Credits- tvN

A Korean Odyssey

A new world where zombie-like humans have taken over, people must do what it takes to survive

Happiness

Image Credits- tvN

Mythical creature  protector Lee Yeon who protects humans,  searches for his lost love's reincarnation while facing a woman set on exposing him

Image Credits- tvN

 Tale Of The Nine Tailed

As the deceased king returns, a mysterious plague emerges. The prince confronts a fresh wave of adversaries to uncover the evil plot and rescue his people

Image Credits- Netflix

Kingdom

