Top K-dramas to watch on Halloween
It tells the story of a supernatural hotel people visit after they die. It’s run by Jang Man Wol who has been cursed due to a grave sin she committed.
Image Credits- tvN
Hotel Del Luna
Gu San Yeong, a troubled student, and Yeom Hae Sang, a gifted exorcist, team up to investigate a demon connected to mysterious deaths and five sacred objects
Image Credits- SBS TV
Revenant
It tells the story of Tae Gong Shil who can see ghosts and the only person who can help her is the arrogant Joo Joong Won
Image Credits- SBS TV
Master’s Sun
As a global pandemic turns people into dangerous monsters, a troubled teenager and his neighbors face a relentless struggle for survival while clinging to their own humanity
Image Credits- Netflix
Sweet Home
A young exorcist finds an unlikely ally in the spirited ghost and they working together to help lost spirits find peace as they await her own journey to the afterlife
Image Credits- tvN
Bring It On Ghost
A budding crime fiction writer's life takes a dark turn when he moves into an apartment building filled with creepy neighbors, leading to a series of unsettling events
Image Credits- OCN
Strangers From Hell
Otherworldly entities issue damning verdicts, sending individuals to hell and sowing the seeds for the beginning of a religious sect built upon the notion of divine justice
Hellbound
Image Credits- Netflix
Imprisoned for his antics, Son Oh Gong, a mythical creature, seeks to exploit Seon Mi, a girl with the third eye, to regain his immortality
Image Credits- tvN
A Korean Odyssey
A new world where zombie-like humans have taken over, people must do what it takes to survive
Happiness
Image Credits- tvN
Mythical creature protector Lee Yeon who protects humans, searches for his lost love's reincarnation while facing a woman set on exposing him
Image Credits- tvN
Tale Of The Nine Tailed
As the deceased king returns, a mysterious plague emerges. The prince confronts a fresh wave of adversaries to uncover the evil plot and rescue his people
Image Credits- Netflix
Kingdom