Pratyusha Dash

January 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-dramas to watch starring Shin Ye Eun

Shin Ye Eun, originally from Sokcho, is a South Korean actress affiliated with JYP Entertainment. Her journey began as a trainee, and she made her debut as an actress in the web series A-Teen

Image Credits- Shin Ye Eun’s Instagram

Who is Shin Ye Eun

Each of them living on the edge of adulthood, six students from Seoyeon High School grapple daily with the challenges of high school life while simultaneously confronting the overwhelming task of preparing for what lies beyond

Image Credits-  Naver TV Cast

A-Teen

A man endowed with the ability to read minds upon touch strives to harness his unique gift for a noble cause. Teaming up with his foster guardian, who is a prosecutor, they join forces to apprehend criminals and uphold justice

Image Credits- tvN

He Is Psychometric

The narrative unfolds around seven students discovering the joys and challenges of navigating life as 19-year-olds

A-Teen 2

Image Credits- Naver TV Cast

Graphic designer Sol Ah's life takes a twist when she adopts a cat, only to discover it can transform into a human

Meow, The Secret Boy

Image Credits- KBS2

More Than Friends

Image Credits- KBS2

Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo, friends of over a decade, are unaware of their mutual love for each other. Misunderstandings hinder them from confessing their true feelings

While not a main character, Shin Ye Eun's role as Yoo Da Eun brings a significant twist to the lives of Yumi and Yoo Babi. The drama portrays the life of an ordinary office worker through the lens of the brain cells controlling her thoughts, feelings, and actions

Yumi’s Cells Season 2

Image Credits-tvN

Ok Chanmi doubts her twin brother's suicide, transferring to his school, Yongtan High. A mysterious "hero" at the school sparks her suspicion, leading her to investigate the connection to her brother

Revenge Of Others

Image Credits- Disney+

A bullied woman turned teacher seeks revenge by working in her tormentor's daughter's school. Shin Ye Eun portrays the teenage version of the main antagonist

The Glory

Image Credits- Netflix

The plot explores a unique boarding house where owners and secretive boarders unite to uncover the mystery of Lee Seol's disappearance 13 years ago

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Image Credits- Studio S

