Top K-dramas to watch starring Shin Ye Eun

Shin Ye Eun, originally from Sokcho, is a South Korean actress affiliated with JYP Entertainment. Her journey began as a trainee, and she made her debut as an actress in the web series A-Teen
Image Credits- Shin Ye Eun’s Instagram
Who is Shin Ye Eun
Each of them living on the edge of adulthood, six students from Seoyeon High School grapple daily with the challenges of high school life while simultaneously confronting the overwhelming task of preparing for what lies beyond
Image Credits- Naver TV Cast
A-Teen
A man endowed with the ability to read minds upon touch strives to harness his unique gift for a noble cause. Teaming up with his foster guardian, who is a prosecutor, they join forces to apprehend criminals and uphold justice
Image Credits- tvN
He Is Psychometric
The narrative unfolds around seven students discovering the joys and challenges of navigating life as 19-year-olds
A-Teen 2
Image Credits- Naver TV Cast
Graphic designer Sol Ah's life takes a twist when she adopts a cat, only to discover it can transform into a human
Meow, The Secret Boy
Image Credits- KBS2
More Than Friends
Image Credits- KBS2
Kyung Woo Yeon and Lee Soo, friends of over a decade, are unaware of their mutual love for each other. Misunderstandings hinder them from confessing their true feelings
While not a main character, Shin Ye Eun's role as Yoo Da Eun brings a significant twist to the lives of Yumi and Yoo Babi. The drama portrays the life of an ordinary office worker through the lens of the brain cells controlling her thoughts, feelings, and actions
Yumi’s Cells Season 2
Image Credits-tvN
Ok Chanmi doubts her twin brother's suicide, transferring to his school, Yongtan High. A mysterious "hero" at the school sparks her suspicion, leading her to investigate the connection to her brother
Revenge Of Others
Image Credits- Disney+
A bullied woman turned teacher seeks revenge by working in her tormentor's daughter's school. Shin Ye Eun portrays the teenage version of the main antagonist
The Glory
Image Credits- Netflix
The plot explores a unique boarding house where owners and secretive boarders unite to uncover the mystery of Lee Seol's disappearance 13 years ago