Top K-dramas to watch with your Bestie
A star-crossed romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer. This gripping love story unfolds with humor and suspense
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A fantastical tale of a goblin seeking a bride to end his immortal life, filled with romance, humor, and breathtaking visuals
Goblin
Image: tvN
A gripping drama of ambition, revenge, and love as a determined young man opens a bar in Itaewon
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A thrilling blend of romance and suspense with characters who can foresee the future through their dreams
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
A love story set against the backdrop of a war-torn country, blending romance, action, and the challenges of duty
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Nostalgic and heartwarming, this series follows the lives of families in a Seoul neighborhood during the '80s
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
The lives of five doctors and their friendship, intertwined with humor, emotions, and a heartfelt soundtrack
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A delightful mix of romance and comedy as a young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A poignant exploration of life's challenges and unexpected connections among three middle-aged siblings and a troubled young woman
My Mister
Image: tvN
Click Here
Mafia lawyer Vincenzo Cassano seeks justice in a darkly comedic drama. A unique blend of crime, humor, and revenge
Vincenzo
Image: tvN