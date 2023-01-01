Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 29, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-dramas turning 10 years old in 2023

A romantic comedy-drama about a group of wealthy high school students and the love triangle between a chaebol heir, a housekeeper's daughter, and a poor student.

 Heirs 

Image: SBS

A fantasy romance about an alien who comes to Earth in search of water and falls in love with a top actress.

My Love From the Star

Image: SBS

A coming-of-age story about five friends who live in the same dormitory in Seoul in 1994.

Reply 1994

Image: tvN

A medical drama about a young autistic savant who becomes a pediatric surgeon.

Good Doctor

Image: KBS2

A historical drama about a Korean woman who becomes the Empress of Yuan China.

Empress Ki 

Image: MBC

A romantic thriller about a man who seeks revenge on the woman he believes killed his girlfriend.

Secret Love

Image: SBS

A melodrama about a blind heiress and a con artist who fall in love.

Image: SBS

That Winter, the Wind Blows

A romantic comedy-drama about a woman who can see ghosts and a man who is afraid of ghosts.

Image: SBS

 Master's Sun

A mystery thriller about a woman who can hear people's thoughts and a lawyer who teams up with her to solve crimes.

 I Hear Your Voice

Image: SBS

A fantasy historical drama about a half-human, half-gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) who falls in love with a human woman.

Gu Family Book

Image: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here