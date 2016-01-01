Top K-dramas with 10 on-10 ratings
Crash Landing on You (2019-2020)
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea during a paragliding mishap and falls in love with a North Korean officer who protects her
Set in 1988, this drama follows the lives of five families in a Seoul neighborhood, focusing on their friendships, struggles, and joys
Reply 1988 (2015-2016)
A 939-year-old goblin seeks a human bride to end his immortality but falls in love with a high school girl destined to be his bride
Goblin (2016-2017)
A young boy from Korea, taken to the U.S. during the Shinmiyangyo incident, returns as an American soldier and falls for an aristocrat’s daughter
Mr. Sunshine (2018)
This series depicts the lives of five doctors who have been friends since medical school as they navigate their personal and professional lives
Hospital Playlist (2020-2021)
A middle-aged man and a young woman, both struggling with life's burdens, form an unlikely friendship that helps them heal
My Mister (2018)
The story of a psychiatric hospital employee and an antisocial children's book author who heal each other's emotional wounds
It's Okay Not to Be Okay (2020)
A modern-day profiler and a detective from 1989 communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve long-standing murder cases
Signal (2016)
A detective discovers her seemingly perfect husband may be hiding a dark past as she investigates a series of mysterious murders
Flower of Evil (2020)
A baseball player nearing a major league contract ends up in prison and must navigate life behind bars with fellow inmates and guards
Prison Playbook (2017-2018)
