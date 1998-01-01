Top K-dramas with
80s and 90s backdrop
Set in 1987 South Korea, this drama unravels a forbidden romance between a North Korean spy and a South Korean college student
Image: JTBC
Snowdrop
A nostalgic journey through 1988, exploring the intertwined destinies of five childhood friends. Heartwarming and relatable
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Spanning 1998-2021, this coming-of-age drama delves into five protagonists' lives, emphasizing family, friendship, love, and career
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Set in 1970s Daegu, Korea, during post-war recovery, this drama captures the essence of a transitional period
Image: KBS2
Girls’ Generation 1979
Amidst tragedy and love, this drama set in the 1980 Gwangju Uprising tells a poignant and unforgettable story
Image: KBS2
Youth of May
Uncover South Korea's history post-1871 through the compelling narrative of a young boy's journey to the U.S
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine
A 1999 TV experiment gone wrong, freezing humans for 24 hours. A mix of comedy and drama unfolds in this sci-fi tale
Image: tvN
Melting Me Softly
A heartwarming portrayal of a parent's love and enduring friendships, as a couple time-travels from the present to their college days
Image: KBS2
Go Back Couple
A timeslip drama featuring a 1993 Korean idol adapting to 2017 life. Comedy ensues in this unique journey
Image: SBS
Best Punch
Click Here
Set in 1990s South Korea, this non-romantic drama explores intense themes, offering a captivating narrative
Image: SBS
Through The Darkness