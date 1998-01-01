Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 20, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-dramas with
80s and 90s backdrop 

Set in 1987 South Korea, this drama unravels a forbidden romance between a North Korean spy and a South Korean college student

Image: JTBC

Snowdrop

A nostalgic journey through 1988, exploring the intertwined destinies of five childhood friends. Heartwarming and relatable

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

Spanning 1998-2021, this coming-of-age drama delves into five protagonists' lives, emphasizing family, friendship, love, and career

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Set in 1970s Daegu, Korea, during post-war recovery, this drama captures the essence of a transitional period

Image: KBS2

Girls’ Generation 1979

Amidst tragedy and love, this drama set in the 1980 Gwangju Uprising tells a poignant and unforgettable story

Image: KBS2

Youth of May

Uncover South Korea's history post-1871 through the compelling narrative of a young boy's journey to the U.S

Image: tvN

Mr. Sunshine

A 1999 TV experiment gone wrong, freezing humans for 24 hours. A mix of comedy and drama unfolds in this sci-fi tale

Image: tvN

Melting Me Softly

A heartwarming portrayal of a parent's love and enduring friendships, as a couple time-travels from the present to their college days

Image: KBS2

Go Back Couple

A timeslip drama featuring a 1993 Korean idol adapting to 2017 life. Comedy ensues in this unique journey

Image: SBS

Best Punch

Set in 1990s South Korea, this non-romantic drama explores intense themes, offering a captivating narrative

Image: SBS

Through The Darkness

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here