Top K-dramas with Inspiring Career Stories
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
A young man opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon after being expelled from school and losing his father, overcoming numerous obstacles with resilience and determination.
An aspiring Go player transitions to the corporate world, navigating the challenges of office politics and finding his place in the business environment.
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Image: tvN
A young female weightlifter pursues her dreams while dealing with love, friendship, and personal growth in a sports university.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
An elderly man and a young dancer form an unlikely bond through their shared passion for ballet, inspiring each other to pursue their dreams.
Navillera
Image: tvN
Young entrepreneurs in South Korea's tech industry navigate the ups and downs of starting their own businesses, learning valuable lessons in innovation and perseverance.
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A middle-aged man and a young woman form a deep, supportive friendship, finding solace and strength in each other amidst their personal struggles.
My Mister
Image: tvN
Two childhood friends chase their dreams despite life's challenges, supporting each other through setbacks and celebrating their small victories.
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
A pragmatic woman and a logical man enter a marriage of convenience, discovering love and companionship while confronting societal expectations.
Because This is My First Life
Image: tvN
Aspiring young artists at a performing arts high school strive to achieve their dreams of stardom, facing competition and personal challenges along the way.
Dream High
Image: KBS2
A young woman with the ability to manipulate time learns valuable life lessons about living in the moment and cherishing her loved ones.
Radiant
Image: JTBC
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Image credit: SM Entertainment