Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 15, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-dramas with Inspiring Career Stories

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

A young man opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon after being expelled from school and losing his father, overcoming numerous obstacles with resilience and determination.

An aspiring Go player transitions to the corporate world, navigating the challenges of office politics and finding his place in the business environment.

Misaeng: Incomplete Life 

Image: tvN

A young female weightlifter pursues her dreams while dealing with love, friendship, and personal growth in a sports university.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image: MBC

An elderly man and a young dancer form an unlikely bond through their shared passion for ballet, inspiring each other to pursue their dreams.

Navillera 

Image: tvN

Young entrepreneurs in South Korea's tech industry navigate the ups and downs of starting their own businesses, learning valuable lessons in innovation and perseverance.

Start-Up 

Image: tvN

A middle-aged man and a young woman form a deep, supportive friendship, finding solace and strength in each other amidst their personal struggles.

My Mister 

Image: tvN

Two childhood friends chase their dreams despite life's challenges, supporting each other through setbacks and celebrating their small victories.

Fight for My Way 

Image: KBS2

A pragmatic woman and a logical man enter a marriage of convenience, discovering love and companionship while confronting societal expectations.

Because This is My First Life

Image: tvN

Aspiring young artists at a performing arts high school strive to achieve their dreams of stardom, facing competition and personal challenges along the way.

Dream High

Image: KBS2

A young woman with the ability to manipulate time learns valuable life lessons about living in the moment and cherishing her loved ones.

Radiant 

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Image credit: SM Entertainment

Click Here