may 14, 2024

Top K-dramas you should watch this summer

For those who are looking to binge-watch series during this summer break

we’ve put together a compilation of heart-fluttering, romantic shows for you to consider

Scroll down for some of the best Korean rom-com series to add to your list to binge-watch

30-year-old set designer Gong Woo-jin refuses to date because of a traumatic experience from 13 years ago. One day, he comes across Woo Seo-ri, who wakes up from a 13-year-long coma with the mental age of a 17-year-old

Still 17

This webtoon-turned-TV show is set in a world where people use an app on their phones to figure out if they have feelings for one another

Love Alarm

Based on the online cartoon July Found by Chance, Extraordinary You follows the story of 18-year-old Eun Dan-oh, who one day learns that she is living in a world of fantasy comics

Extraordinary You

Run On tells a love story between the main characters Ki Seon Gyeom and Oh Mi-joo. A track star-turned-sports agent, Seon Gyeom meets Mi-joo, a subtitle translator who believes that they are meant to be

Run On

Based on the hit webtoon of the same title, True Beauty follows Im Ju-Kyung, a high school student who is unsatisfied with her appearance

True Beauty

This romantic comedy is led by Goo Rara, a rich pianist who ends up with nothing after her father dies. She receives help from Sunwoo Joon, a complete stranger who later helps her settle in the countryside of Korea

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Ahn Jeong-ha, a rising makeup artist, fulfills her fangirl dreams by meeting and working with her favorite models Won Hae-hyo  and Sa Hye-jun

Record of Youth

