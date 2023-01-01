Top K-pop 3rd gen oldest members

Jin is BTS's eldest member, known for his vocals and the nickname Worldwide Handsome. He's confident, funny, and a dependable presence within the group
Jisoo is the oldest member and the third member to join BLACKPINK. She holds the role of lead vocalist and is recognized as the group's visual
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
S.Coups, SEVENTEEN's oldest member, serves as the General Leader, leading the Hip-Hop Team and serving as the Main Rapper
Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups
Nayeon, the eldest member of TWICE, is regarded as the group's face. She excels as a lead vocalist, lead dancer, and occupies the central position within the group's performances
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
TWICE’s Nayeon
Xiumin, one of EXO-M's lead vocalists and lead dancers, represents one of the two Korean members of the group, alongside Chen
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
EXO’s Xiumin
Mark holds the distinction of being the oldest member of GOT7. Within the group, he fulfills the roles of Lead Rapper, Sub-Vocalist, and Visual
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
GOT7’s Mark
She leads the girl group MAMAMOO and its sub-unit MAMAMOO+, showcasing her talents as both a vocalist and leader
MAMAMOO’s Solar
Image Credits- RBW Entertainment
Taeil is the eldest member of the boy group NCT and contributes his vocal talents to the group's dynamic sound
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
NCT’s Taeil
Irene holds the roles of both the oldest member and leader of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet. Additionally, she showcases her talents as a vocalist, lead dancer, main rapper, visual, and center of the group
Red Velvet’s Irene
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
He leads the South Korean boy group Monsta X and joined its first official sub-unit, Shownu X Hyungwon, in 2023