Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-pop bands in India

Internationally acclaimed, BTS blends dynamic performances with meaningful lyrics. Their influence extends beyond music, promoting self-love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS

Known for powerful vocals and captivating choreography, EXO has a diverse discography. Their popularity in India reflects their global impact

Image:  SM Entertainment.

EXO

Chart-topping girl group with infectious tunes and vibrant visuals. TWICE charms fans with their catchy songs and energetic performances

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

TWICE

Rising stars, TXT captivates with a mix of youthful energy and emotional depth in their music. 

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Versatile and charismatic, GOT7 showcases diverse talents in music and entertainment. Their Indian fanbase appreciates their unique style

GOT7

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment.

A global phenomenon, BLACKPINK combines fierce charisma with catchy beats. Their success in India mirrors their worldwide acclaim

Seventeen stands out for their self-produced music and impressive choreography. They connect with Indian fans through their relatable and heartfelt performances

SEVENTEEN

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

ATEEZ delivers powerful performances with a blend of genres. Their energetic music resonates with Indian audiences, earning them a dedicated fanbase

ATEEZ

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

Known for their innovative sound and captivating performances, NCT 127 appeals to a diverse audience in India

NCT 127

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' music addresses youth issues with a bold and empowering sound. Their relatable lyrics and dynamic performances resonate with Indian fans

Stray Kids

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

