Top K-pop bands in India
Internationally acclaimed, BTS blends dynamic performances with meaningful lyrics. Their influence extends beyond music, promoting self-love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Known for powerful vocals and captivating choreography, EXO has a diverse discography. Their popularity in India reflects their global impact
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO
Chart-topping girl group with infectious tunes and vibrant visuals. TWICE charms fans with their catchy songs and energetic performances
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE
Rising stars, TXT captivates with a mix of youthful energy and emotional depth in their music.
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Versatile and charismatic, GOT7 showcases diverse talents in music and entertainment. Their Indian fanbase appreciates their unique style
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment.
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment.
A global phenomenon, BLACKPINK combines fierce charisma with catchy beats. Their success in India mirrors their worldwide acclaim
Seventeen stands out for their self-produced music and impressive choreography. They connect with Indian fans through their relatable and heartfelt performances
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
ATEEZ delivers powerful performances with a blend of genres. Their energetic music resonates with Indian audiences, earning them a dedicated fanbase
ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Known for their innovative sound and captivating performances, NCT 127 appeals to a diverse audience in India
NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' music addresses youth issues with a bold and empowering sound. Their relatable lyrics and dynamic performances resonate with Indian fans
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment.