Top K-pop fandom names pt 2
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT (NCTzen):
NCTzens are the heartbeat of NCT, embracing the group's limitless potential. They come together as one, celebrating NCT's diversity and creativity
FOREVER is more than a fandom for EVERGLOW; it's a promise of eternal support. With FOREVER, EVERGLOW shines brighter and reaches new heights
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
EVERGLOW (FOREVER):
Cassiopeia, like the constellation, guides TVXQ through the night sky of success. They are loyal and dedicated, showering TVXQ with unwavering love
Image: SM Entertainment
TVXQ (Cassiopeia):
STAYs stand by Stray Kids through thick and thin, providing unwavering support. Together, they navigate life's ups and downs, creating unforgettable memories
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids (STAY):
InSomnias create a dreamlike world where Dreamcatcher's music reigns supreme. They support the group with unwavering dedication, spreading positivity and love
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Dreamcatcher (InSomnia):
Orbits orbit around LOONA, supporting each member's journey through the universe of K-pop. Together, they create a harmonious and inclusive fandom
Image: Blockberry Creative
LOONA (Orbit):
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATINYs are like treasure hunters, uncovering ATEEZ's hidden talents and charm. They stand by ATEEZ with unwavering loyalty, lighting up their path to success
ATEEZ (ATINY):
MONBEBEs are the heartbeat of MONSTA X, showering them with love and support. Together, they create unforgettable memories and overcome every challenge
Image: Starship Entertainment
MONSTA X (MONBEBE):
BLINKs shine bright like BLACKPINK, showing unwavering love and loyalty. They light up the fandom with their passion and dedication to the group
BLACKPINK (BLINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Carats are like precious gems, illuminating SEVENTEEN's path with love and support. Together, they create a shining legacy filled with unforgettable moments
SEVENTEEN (CARAT):
Image: Pledis Entertainment