Pujya Doss

MARCH 30, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-pop fandom names pt 2

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT (NCTzen): 

NCTzens are the heartbeat of NCT, embracing the group's limitless potential. They come together as one, celebrating NCT's diversity and creativity

FOREVER is more than a fandom for EVERGLOW; it's a promise of eternal support. With FOREVER, EVERGLOW shines brighter and reaches new heights

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

EVERGLOW (FOREVER): 

Cassiopeia, like the constellation, guides TVXQ through the night sky of success. They are loyal and dedicated, showering TVXQ with unwavering love

Image: SM Entertainment

TVXQ (Cassiopeia): 

STAYs stand by Stray Kids through thick and thin, providing unwavering support. Together, they navigate life's ups and downs, creating unforgettable memories

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids (STAY): 

InSomnias create a dreamlike world where Dreamcatcher's music reigns supreme. They support the group with unwavering dedication, spreading positivity and love

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

Dreamcatcher (InSomnia): 

Orbits orbit around LOONA, supporting each member's journey through the universe of K-pop. Together, they create a harmonious and inclusive fandom

Image: Blockberry Creative

LOONA (Orbit): 

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATINYs are like treasure hunters, uncovering ATEEZ's hidden talents and charm. They stand by ATEEZ with unwavering loyalty, lighting up their path to success

ATEEZ (ATINY): 

MONBEBEs are the heartbeat of MONSTA X, showering them with love and support. Together, they create unforgettable memories and overcome every challenge

Image: Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X (MONBEBE): 

BLINKs shine bright like BLACKPINK, showing unwavering love and loyalty. They light up the fandom with their passion and dedication to the group

BLACKPINK (BLINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Carats are like precious gems, illuminating SEVENTEEN's path with love and support. Together, they create a shining legacy filled with unforgettable moments

SEVENTEEN (CARAT): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

