Top K-pop idols' MBTI types
ENTJs are decisive people who know what they want and dive in headfirst to achieve itIdol with this personality type: SNSD's Tiffany Young
Image: Sublime Artist Agency
ENTJ
The ENTP, or the debater, enjoys challenging the status quo as they are known to enjoy rebuilding and reconstructing ideasIdol with this personality type: Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Image: JYP Entertainment
ENTP
As introverts, INTJs like to pause and think to themselves first before taking actionIdol with this personality type: ITZY's Ryujin
Image: JYP Entertainment
INTJ
Although identified as introverts, INTPs tend to take things in their own hands as they have a different way of approaching thingsIdol with this personality type: BTS' Jin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
INTP
INFJs tend to approach life with seriousness and have a deep connection with their imaginationIdol with this personality type: GOT7's JB
Image: JYP Entertainment
INFJ
INFPs are the type of people who look for the good in the worst people or situationsIdol with this personality type: BTS' RM
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
INFP
ENFJs are people who love reaching out and helping other peopleIdols with this personality type: BTS' Jimin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ENFJ
ENFPs scream energy! These types of people absolutely love big ideas and are free spirits who look for things that go beyond simple excitementIdol with this personality type: BTS' V
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ENFP
ISTJs are very methodical. Being logical, sticking to their morals, and tirelessly committing to dutyIdol with this personality type: GOT7's Mark
Image: JYP Entertainment
ISTJ
ISFJs are adorably unassuming and pay attention to every little detail they observe from youIdol with this personality type: ITZY's Yeji
ISFJ
Image: JYP Entertainment
You can consider an ESTJ as a solid pillar you can hold onto as they tend to have a textbook understanding of what is right and wrong
Idol with this personality type: GOT7's Bam Bam
ESTJ
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ESFJ
The ultimate extroverts, ESFJs enjoy taking part in community activities and supporting their friends and families. They are people-focused and, because of this, very popular
Idol with this personality type: BTS' JHope