september 24 2023

Top K-pop idols' MBTI types

ENTJs are decisive people who know what they want and dive in headfirst to achieve itIdol with this personality type: SNSD's Tiffany Young

Image: Sublime Artist Agency

ENTJ

The ENTP, or the debater, enjoys challenging the status quo as they are known to enjoy rebuilding and reconstructing ideasIdol with this personality type: Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Image: JYP Entertainment 

ENTP

As introverts, INTJs like to pause and think to themselves first before taking actionIdol with this personality type: ITZY's Ryujin

Image: JYP Entertainment 

INTJ

Although identified as introverts, INTPs tend to take things in their own hands as they have a different way of approaching thingsIdol with this personality type: BTS' Jin 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

INTP

INFJs tend to approach life with seriousness and have a deep connection with their imaginationIdol with this personality type: GOT7's JB 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

INFJ

INFPs are the type of people who look for the good in the worst people or situationsIdol with this personality type: BTS' RM

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

INFP

ENFJs are people who love reaching out and helping other peopleIdols with this personality type: BTS' Jimin

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ENFJ

ENFPs scream energy! These types of people absolutely love big ideas and are free spirits who look for things that go beyond simple excitementIdol with this personality type: BTS' V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ENFP

ISTJs are very methodical. Being logical, sticking to their morals, and tirelessly committing to dutyIdol with this personality type: GOT7's Mark

Image: JYP Entertainment 

ISTJ

Image: JYP Entertainment 

ISFJs are adorably unassuming and pay attention to every little detail they observe from youIdol with this personality type: ITZY's Yeji

ISFJ

Image: JYP Entertainment 

You can consider an ESTJ as a solid pillar you can hold onto as they tend to have a textbook understanding of what is right and wrong
Idol with this personality type: GOT7's Bam Bam

ESTJ

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ESFJ

The ultimate extroverts, ESFJs enjoy taking part in community activities and supporting their friends and families. They are people-focused and, because of this, very popular
Idol with this personality type: BTS' JHope

