Top K-pop songs for a rainy day
A soothing ballad with emotional vocals, capturing the essence of longing and heartbreak. Perfect for a reflective rainy day
Image: SM Entertainment.
Rain by Taeyeon
Expressing feelings of loneliness, this R&B-influenced song features powerful vocals and a melancholic melody
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lonely by 2NE1
A soulful track with poignant vocals, reflecting the emotional weight of heartache
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Crying by Sistar
A jazzy ballad expressing the pain of farewell. Emotional vocals and a beautiful melody create a contemplative mood
Bad Bye by MAMAMOO
Image: RBW.
A beautiful duet conveying the regret of parting. The blend of Crush's soulful voice and Taeyeon's vocals creates a poignant atmosphere
Don't Forget by Crush ft. Taeyeon
Image: P Nation.
I Need Somebody by DAY6
Image: JYP Entertainment.
A rock ballad addressing loneliness and the desire for companionship. Powerful vocals and emotional lyrics make it ideal for a rainy day
A sentimental ballad expressing the pain of heartbreak, complemented by BTOB's emotive vocals
When It Rains by BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment.
A hip-hop ballad addressing unrequited love with a blend of rap and melodic elements. G-Dragon's emotional delivery enhances the rainy day vibe
That XX by G-Dragon
Image: YG Entertainment.
V's velvety vocals and the haunting melody evoke a sense of longing, making it perfect for a contemplative rainy day
Singularity by BTS (V)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
A sweet and mellow song expressing love and devotion. The harmonious vocals of EXO-CBX create a warm atmosphere for a rainy day
With You by EXO-CBX
Image: SM Entertainment.