Top K-pop songs for New Year
LE SSERAFIM's FEARLESS emanates confidence with its bold beats and empowering lyrics. The song reflects the group's fearless spirit
LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS:
Image: Source Music
TREASURE's HELLO is an energetic greeting, blending upbeat rhythms with catchy hooks. The song radiates positivity, making it a perfect start for the New Year
TREASURE – HELLO:
Image: YG Entertainment.
YooA's Selfish is a dreamy escape, featuring ethereal vocals and a captivating melody. The song's introspective charm invites listeners to embrace self-discovery
YooA – Selfish:
Image: WM Entertainment.
Bang Chan's Connected weaves a musical thread of unity and connection. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soothing sound symbolize the power of togetherness
Bang Chan – Connected:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
STAYC's SLOW DOWN is a soulful reminder to savor moments. The song's melodic beauty and STAYC's harmonious vocals create a reflective and calming atmosphere
STAYC – SLOW DOWN:
Image: High Up Entertainment.
NCT DREAM's Candy is a sweet delight, blending playful vibes with infectious energy. The song encapsulates the joyous spirit of celebration
NCT DREAM – Candy:
Image: SM Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU is a fierce anthem, combining powerful beats with charismatic vocals. The song exudes confidence and sets a bold tone for the New Year
BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU:
Image: YG Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's HOT brings the heat with dynamic beats and energetic choreography. The song's intensity reflects SEVENTEEN's fiery passion for performance
SEVENTEEN – HOT:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
aespa's Illusion is a sonic journey with futuristic sounds and mesmerizing visuals. The song's enigmatic charm invites listeners to explore a world of imagination
aespa – Illusion:
Image: SM Entertainment.
BTS's Go Go is a playful celebration, featuring lively beats and witty lyrics. The song's carefree spirit and infectious energy set the perfect tone for festivities
BTS – Go Go:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC