 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 28, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-pop songs for New Year

LE SSERAFIM's FEARLESS emanates confidence with its bold beats and empowering lyrics. The song reflects the group's fearless spirit

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS: 

Image: Source Music

TREASURE's HELLO is an energetic greeting, blending upbeat rhythms with catchy hooks. The song radiates positivity, making it a perfect start for the New Year

TREASURE – HELLO: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

YooA's Selfish is a dreamy escape, featuring ethereal vocals and a captivating melody. The song's introspective charm invites listeners to embrace self-discovery

YooA – Selfish: 

Image: WM Entertainment.

Bang Chan's Connected weaves a musical thread of unity and connection. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soothing sound symbolize the power of togetherness

Bang Chan – Connected: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

STAYC's SLOW DOWN is a soulful reminder to savor moments. The song's melodic beauty and STAYC's harmonious vocals create a reflective and calming atmosphere

STAYC – SLOW DOWN: 

Image: High Up Entertainment.

NCT DREAM's Candy is a sweet delight, blending playful vibes with infectious energy. The song encapsulates the joyous spirit of celebration

NCT DREAM – Candy: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU is a fierce anthem, combining powerful beats with charismatic vocals. The song exudes confidence and sets a bold tone for the New Year

BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's HOT brings the heat with dynamic beats and energetic choreography. The song's intensity reflects SEVENTEEN's fiery passion for performance

SEVENTEEN – HOT: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

aespa's Illusion is a sonic journey with futuristic sounds and mesmerizing visuals. The song's enigmatic charm invites listeners to explore a world of imagination

aespa – Illusion: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

BTS's Go Go is a playful celebration, featuring lively beats and witty lyrics. The song's carefree spirit and infectious energy set the perfect tone for festivities

BTS – Go Go: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

