Heading 3

Top K-pop songs for your morning walk 

Pujya Doss

January 05 , 2024

Entertainment

Start your morning walk with the energetic beats of Dynamite by BTS, sure to uplift your spirits

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS

This cheerful song with a catchy hook and playful energy will get your steps light and your mood lifted

Image: WM Entertainment

Dun Dun Dance by Oh My Girl

Get into the groove with the futuristic sounds of Next Level by aespa, perfect for an energetic stroll

Image:  SM Entertainment

Next Level by aespa

Enjoy the serene and melodic vibes of IU's LILAC as you take in the fresh morning air

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

LILAC by IU

Spice up your walk with the playful and quirky Peek-A-Boo by Red Velvet

Image:  SM Entertainment

Peek-A-Boo by Red Velvet

Let TWICE's Feel Special add a touch of empowerment to your morning routine

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE

Slow down your pace and enjoy the contemplative atmosphere of BTS's Spring Day during your walk

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

Keep the energy high with the catchy and upbeat vibes of Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS

Image:  Brave Entertainment

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS

ENHYPEN's Fever brings a mix of intensity and rhythm to keep you motivated throughout your walk

Image:  BELIFT LAB

Fever by ENHYPEN

Conclude your morning walk with the vibrant and empowering MAGO by GFRIEND

Image:   Source Music

MAGO by GFRIEND

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here