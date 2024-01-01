Heading 3

Pujya Doss

july 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top K-pop Tracks Dominating 2024

Heartbreak anthem with smooth vocals, like a warm hug on a rainy day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Come back to me by RM (BTS):

Quirky bop that breaks the rules, V's playful personality shines through

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

FRI(ENDS) by V (BTS):

Fierce debut track by YG's rookies, announcing their arrival with a bang

BATTER UP by BABYMONSTER:

Image: YG Entertainment

Confidence booster with a fun twist, reminding you to be your own biggest fan

OMG by NewJeans:

Image: ADOR

High-energy anthem with addictive rap verses, perfect for crushing your to-do list

LALALALA by Stray Kids:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Haunting melody with a sci-fi twist, keeps you guessing what's next

Drama by aespa:

Image: SM Entertainment

Smooth and seductive solo debut from BLACKPINK's Jennie, showcasing her captivating vocals

You and Me by JENNIE:

Image: YG Entertainment

Dreamy and ethereal ballad, a beautiful escape from the everyday

GODS by NewJeans:

Image: ADOR

Soothing R&B track with Jimin's soulful vocals, perfect for a relaxed evening

Closer Than This by Jimin (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Empowering anthem with a fierce attitude, reminding you to chase your dreams

FEAR by LE SSERAFIM:

Image: Source Music

