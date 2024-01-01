Top K-pop Tracks Dominating 2024
Heartbreak anthem with smooth vocals, like a warm hug on a rainy day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Come back to me by RM (BTS):
Quirky bop that breaks the rules, V's playful personality shines through
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
FRI(ENDS) by V (BTS):
Fierce debut track by YG's rookies, announcing their arrival with a bang
BATTER UP by BABYMONSTER:
Image: YG Entertainment
Confidence booster with a fun twist, reminding you to be your own biggest fan
OMG by NewJeans:
Image: ADOR
High-energy anthem with addictive rap verses, perfect for crushing your to-do list
LALALALA by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Haunting melody with a sci-fi twist, keeps you guessing what's next
Drama by aespa:
Image: SM Entertainment
Smooth and seductive solo debut from BLACKPINK's Jennie, showcasing her captivating vocals
You and Me by JENNIE:
Image: YG Entertainment
Dreamy and ethereal ballad, a beautiful escape from the everyday
GODS by NewJeans:
Image: ADOR
Soothing R&B track with Jimin's soulful vocals, perfect for a relaxed evening
Closer Than This by Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Empowering anthem with a fierce attitude, reminding you to chase your dreams
FEAR by LE SSERAFIM:
Image: Source Music