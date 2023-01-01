Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 23, 2023

Entertainment

Top K-pop x Global collabs of 2023

The dominating phenomenon that K-Pop has become this year is mind-blowing to say the least. 2023 has given us collaborations that we never thought were on the cards

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

So here is the list of top K-pop x Global collaborations of the year 

Image: Team Wang

In 2023, BTS dominated despite a hiatus. j-hope's solo journey kicked off with On The Street, a dynamic collaboration with J.Cole, showcasing global musical prowess

On The Street - J-Hope, J.Cole

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta's unexpected yet infectious collaboration, Back For More, seamlessly blends English and Latin vibes, proving a cross-cultural hit for both international sensations

Back For More - TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Amid BLACKPINK's global tour, JENNIE's acting debut on HBO's 'The Idol' featured One Of The Girls, a soundtrack praised for its brilliance despite the show's performance

One Of The Girls - The Weeknd, JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp

Image: YG Entertainment

The unexpected fusion of Jackson Wang and Ciara in Slow brought together massive fan bases for a surprising yet impressive collaboration between these individually acclaimed artists

Slow - Jackson Wang, Ciara

Image: Team Wang

FIFTY FIFTY's rookie success continued with the remixed Cupid - Twin Version, featuring Sabrina Carpenter. Released on August 18, the single remains a persistent craze

 Cupid - Twin Version - FIFTY FIFTY, Sabrina Carpenter

Image: ATTRAKT

The song is a mix of K-pop, R&B, and power-pop, with a strong bass line and building melodies. The collaboration highlights seamless musical synergy and artistic versatility

Do It Like That - TXT, Jonas Brothers

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The standout collaboration Unforgiven showcases LE SSERAFIM and Nile Rodgers' genius. This unexpected pairing leaves an indelible mark, affirming their mastery in the music realm

Unforgiven - LE SSERAFIM, Nile Rodgers

Image: SOURCE MUSIC

BTS's Jung Kook shines in 2023, delivering back-to-back collaborations. His debut solo single, Seven, with Latto, stands out as a testament to his evolving solo artistry

Seven - Jung Kook, Latto

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here