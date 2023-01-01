Top K-pop x Global collabs of 2023
The dominating phenomenon that K-Pop has become this year is mind-blowing to say the least. 2023 has given us collaborations that we never thought were on the cards
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
So here is the list of top K-pop x Global collaborations of the year
Image: Team Wang
In 2023, BTS dominated despite a hiatus. j-hope's solo journey kicked off with On The Street, a dynamic collaboration with J.Cole, showcasing global musical prowess
On The Street - J-Hope, J.Cole
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta's unexpected yet infectious collaboration, Back For More, seamlessly blends English and Latin vibes, proving a cross-cultural hit for both international sensations
Back For More - TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Amid BLACKPINK's global tour, JENNIE's acting debut on HBO's 'The Idol' featured One Of The Girls, a soundtrack praised for its brilliance despite the show's performance
One Of The Girls - The Weeknd, JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp
Image: YG Entertainment
The unexpected fusion of Jackson Wang and Ciara in Slow brought together massive fan bases for a surprising yet impressive collaboration between these individually acclaimed artists
Slow - Jackson Wang, Ciara
Image: Team Wang
FIFTY FIFTY's rookie success continued with the remixed Cupid - Twin Version, featuring Sabrina Carpenter. Released on August 18, the single remains a persistent craze
Cupid - Twin Version - FIFTY FIFTY, Sabrina Carpenter
Image: ATTRAKT
The song is a mix of K-pop, R&B, and power-pop, with a strong bass line and building melodies. The collaboration highlights seamless musical synergy and artistic versatility
Do It Like That - TXT, Jonas Brothers
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The standout collaboration Unforgiven showcases LE SSERAFIM and Nile Rodgers' genius. This unexpected pairing leaves an indelible mark, affirming their mastery in the music realm
Unforgiven - LE SSERAFIM, Nile Rodgers
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
BTS's Jung Kook shines in 2023, delivering back-to-back collaborations. His debut solo single, Seven, with Latto, stands out as a testament to his evolving solo artistry
Seven - Jung Kook, Latto
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC