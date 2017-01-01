Top Kim Seon Ho
K-dramas to watch
Kim Seon Ho’s Hallyu status didn’t come easy to him. The 37-year-old actor started his acting career with theatre and made his screen debut in 2017
Image: tvN
After a few leading and supporting roles in K-dramas like Welcome to Waikiki 2, it was Seon Ho’s scene-stealing performance as Han Ji Pyeong in Start-Up that catapulted him to superstardom
Image: tvN
Here is the list of the top 7 highest-rated Kim Seon Ho K-dramas to watch if you love his acting skills or simply crush on him
Image: tvN
Dive into the charming seaside village of this slice-of-life rom-com, ranking among the Top 25 highest-rated K-dramas in Korean cable television history. Follow the love story of a dentist and a handyman
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Launching Kim Seon Ho into Hallyu stardom, Start-Up is a slice-of-life rom-com that explores the journeys of aspiring entrepreneurs
Image: tvN
Start-Up
Before Start-Up, witness Kim Seon Ho mastering second lead syndrome in this historical rom-com
Image: tvN
100 Days My Prince
A perfect binge-watch treat, this short and sweet series with four 30-minute episodes showcases Kim Seon Ho's charm
Image: MBC
You Drive Me Crazy
Explore Kim Seon Ho's acting versatility in this slice-of-life romance drama centered on delivery men and women
Image: KBS2
Strongest Deliveryman
Discover the underrated gem Catch the Ghost, featuring a fresh pairing of Kim Seon Ho and Moon Geun Young in this mystery-action rom-com
Image: tvN
Catch the Ghost
Watch Kim Seon Ho hold his own alongside comedy genius Jo Jung Suk in this mystery-action rom-com fantasy K-drama
Image: MBC
Two Cops