Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 02, 2023

Entertainment

Top Kim Yoo Jung K-dramas 

My Demon is one of the most anticipated K-dramas to premiere in 2023 featuring the drop-dead gorgeous lead couple Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang

IMAGE: SBS 

Speaking of Kim Yoo Jung, it’s hard to believe that the actress is just 24 years old, given her expansive filmography

IMAGE: SBS 

The 20th Century Girl star started her career as a very successful child actress before switching gears to prominent leading roles as an adult and here is the list of her top K-dramas

IMAGE: SBS 

 In this period drama, Kim Yoo Jung shines as the young Dong Yi, showcasing her talent from a young age

Jewel In The Crown

Image:  MBC.

Kim Yoo Jung embraces fantasy as Yeon Yi, a human-gumiho hybrid. Her performance elevates the mystical narrative

Image:  KBS2.

Grudge: The Revolt Of Gumiho

Kim Yoo Jung captivates as young Heo Yeon Woo in this historical drama, solidifying her title as the "Sageuk Fairy

Image:  MBC.

The Moon Embracing The Sun

In this beloved drama, Kim Yoo Jung transitions into adult roles, leaving an indelible mark as a grown actress

Image:  KBS2.

Love in the Moonlight

Kim Yoo Jung adds humor to her repertoire as Gil Oh Sol, navigating the contrast between her vibrant lifestyle and her boss's

Image:  JTBC.

Clean With Passion For Now

Kim Yoo Jung excels as Jung Saet Byul in this drama, showcasing her ability to choose engaging roles

Image:  SBS.

Backstreet Rookie

Kim Yoo Jung leads a fantasy romance sageuk, portraying Hong Cheon Gi's mysterious love story in the Joseon dynasty

Image:  SBS.

Lovers of the Red Sky

