Top Kim Yoo Jung K-dramas
My Demon is one of the most anticipated K-dramas to premiere in 2023 featuring the drop-dead gorgeous lead couple Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang
IMAGE: SBS
Speaking of Kim Yoo Jung, it’s hard to believe that the actress is just 24 years old, given her expansive filmography
IMAGE: SBS
The 20th Century Girl star started her career as a very successful child actress before switching gears to prominent leading roles as an adult and here is the list of her top K-dramas
IMAGE: SBS
In this period drama, Kim Yoo Jung shines as the young Dong Yi, showcasing her talent from a young age
Jewel In The Crown
Image: MBC.
Kim Yoo Jung embraces fantasy as Yeon Yi, a human-gumiho hybrid. Her performance elevates the mystical narrative
Image: KBS2.
Grudge: The Revolt Of Gumiho
Kim Yoo Jung captivates as young Heo Yeon Woo in this historical drama, solidifying her title as the "Sageuk Fairy
Image: MBC.
The Moon Embracing The Sun
In this beloved drama, Kim Yoo Jung transitions into adult roles, leaving an indelible mark as a grown actress
Image: KBS2.
Love in the Moonlight
Kim Yoo Jung adds humor to her repertoire as Gil Oh Sol, navigating the contrast between her vibrant lifestyle and her boss's
Image: JTBC.
Clean With Passion For Now
Kim Yoo Jung excels as Jung Saet Byul in this drama, showcasing her ability to choose engaging roles
Image: SBS.
Backstreet Rookie
Kim Yoo Jung leads a fantasy romance sageuk, portraying Hong Cheon Gi's mysterious love story in the Joseon dynasty
Image: SBS.
Lovers of the Red Sky