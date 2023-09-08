Heading 3
Top Kollywood Movies at World Box Office
Rajinikanth is ruling the top spot with 2.0, the sequel of Endhiran. The film minted over Rs. 665 crores gross worldwide
2.0
Image: IMDB
The recently released Rajinikanth film established him as the No. 1 Superstar of Tamil cinema. The global box office of Jailer stands at Rs. 589 crores gross and it's still running in cinema halls
Jailer
Image: IMDB
Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 collected Rs. 496 crores gross globally and took the third spot
Image: IMDb
Ponniyin Selvan 1
Kamal Haasan’s comeback film, Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj made a whopping collection of Rs. 430 crores gross worldwide. The film rests at the fourth spot
Vikram
Image: IMDb
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Image: IMDb
The second part of Ponniyin Selvan was released in 2023 and smashed a whopping amount of Rs. 346 crores gross globally
Varisu
Image: IMDB
Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Varisu didn’t stand up to the expectations of fans but still it managed to get a total of Rs. 304 crores gross at the worldwide box office
Bigil
Image: IMDb
Another Thalapathy Vijay film, Bigil directed by Atlee Kumar minted a total of Rs. 299 crores gross globally
Rajinikanth’s 2010 release sci-fi film, Enthiran managed to take the no. 8 spot as it collected a worldwide gross of Rs. 288 crores
Enthiran
Image: IMDb
Thalaivar Rajinikanth is called Superstar as he has a cult fan following which converts to big box office numbers at the time of the release. Kabali is his fourth film in the list which collected a total of Rs. 287 crores gross worldwide
Kabali
Image: IMDB
Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar holds the tenth spot with a total collection of Rs. 258 crores at the worldwide box office. This is his third film in the list
Sarkar
Image: IMDB
