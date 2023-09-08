Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Top Kollywood Movies at World Box Office

Rajinikanth is ruling the top spot with 2.0, the sequel of Endhiran. The film minted over Rs. 665 crores gross worldwide 

 2.0 

The recently released Rajinikanth film established him as the No. 1 Superstar of Tamil cinema. The global box office of Jailer stands at Rs. 589 crores gross and it's still running in cinema halls 

Jailer

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 collected Rs. 496 crores gross globally and took the third spot

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Kamal Haasan’s comeback film, Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj made a whopping collection of  Rs. 430 crores gross worldwide. The film rests at the fourth spot 

Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan 2

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan was released in 2023 and smashed a whopping amount of Rs. 346 crores gross globally 

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Varisu didn’t stand up to the expectations of fans but still it managed to get a total of Rs. 304 crores gross at the worldwide box office 

 Bigil

Another Thalapathy Vijay film, Bigil directed by Atlee Kumar minted a total of Rs. 299 crores gross globally 

Rajinikanth’s 2010 release sci-fi film, Enthiran managed to take the no. 8 spot as it collected a worldwide gross of Rs. 288 crores

Enthiran

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is called Superstar as he has a cult fan following which converts to big box office numbers at the time of the release. Kabali is his fourth film in the list which collected a total of Rs. 287 crores gross worldwide 

 Kabali

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar holds the tenth spot with a total collection of Rs. 258 crores at the worldwide box office. This is his third film in the list 

Sarkar

