Top Korean action movies

Kill Boksoon

Take an action-filled ride with a strong female lead who is a full-time single mother and secret assassin, however, things turn ugly when she tries to walk away from her murderous life

The Roundup movie and its entire series starring Ma Dong Seok who is like a one many army against criminals, is one of the best Korean action movies to watch

 The Roundup

Indulge in some crime and action goodness and follow a detective who is deadset on finding the reality behind Asia’s largest drug cartel and getting his hands on its boss

 Believer 2

Follow an ex-special agent who has taken it upon himself to protect the innocent daughter of a drug smuggler, while he gets stuck in the middle of a dangerous drug ring

 The Man From Nowhere

One of the most iconic action films from South Korea, Oldboy follows the story of a man who was wrongfully kept captive for 15 years, but even after he is free his struggles are fram from over

Oldboy 

Ballerina is a breathless journey of revenge by a friend against a dangerous man who takes advantage of women, filled with female-fired action this one is a must-watch

 Ballerina

Sook Hee’s life was ruined when she was brought up as a ruthless assassin but now she wants to change it, the journey to her freedom is laced with blood and unending fights

 The Villainess

Follow a corrupt detective whose life takes a turn for a hard one, when he becomes entrapped in a hit-and-run accident 

 A Hard Day 

See an unlikely duo of a police officer and a gangster joining forces to catch a dangerous serial killer in this action thriller film, that you can’t miss

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil

