Top Korean actors who love BTS
BTS is a global phenomenon and is known for its huge fan base all across the globe.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
There were many instances where foreign artists and actors showered their love for BTS and admitted that they are ARMY
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Here is the list of top Korean actors who love BTS and admitted that in multiple situations
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Admires BTS, often mentioning how their songs uplift his mood. Initially loved "Dynamite," but later expressed a preference for "Butter."
Hwang In Yeop
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for his close friendship with BTS's V, frequently supporting BTS's music and achievements publicly.
Choi Woo Shik
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Shares a strong bond with BTS's V, often praising BTS's music and attending their concerts.
Park Hyung Sik
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Acknowledges BTS's global impact, often mentioning his admiration for their talent and success.
Song Joong Ki
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Appreciates BTS's artistry and global influence, occasionally sharing her love for their music in interviews.
Jung Ho Yeon
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
A fellow K-pop idol, frequently praises BTS for their musical innovation and international success.
Cha Eun Woo
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Publicly appreciates BTS's influence in promoting Korean culture globally, expressing his fandom through social media.
Kim Eui Sung
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC