PUJYA DOSS

june 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top Korean actors who love BTS

BTS is a global phenomenon and is known for its huge fan base all across the globe.

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

There were many instances where foreign artists and actors showered their love for BTS and admitted that they are ARMY

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Here is the list of top Korean actors who love BTS and admitted that in multiple situations 

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Admires BTS, often mentioning how their songs uplift his mood. Initially loved "Dynamite," but later expressed a preference for "Butter."

Hwang In Yeop

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for his close friendship with BTS's V, frequently supporting BTS's music and achievements publicly.

Choi Woo Shik

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Shares a strong bond with BTS's V, often praising BTS's music and attending their concerts.

Park Hyung Sik

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Acknowledges BTS's global impact, often mentioning his admiration for their talent and success.

Song Joong Ki

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Appreciates BTS's artistry and global influence, occasionally sharing her love for their music in interviews.

Jung Ho Yeon

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

A fellow K-pop idol, frequently praises BTS for their musical innovation and international success.

Cha Eun Woo

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Publicly appreciates BTS's influence in promoting Korean culture globally, expressing his fandom through social media.

Kim Eui Sung

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

