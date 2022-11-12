Heading 3

Top Korean BL dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 12, 2022

A highschool love story between a socially awkward boy and the boys of the student council.

Light on Me

Image: WhyNot Media

Image: W-STORY

Where Your Eyes Linger

A chaebol heir and his friend-cum-bodyguard develop feelings as they grow older.

Image: Watcha

Two opposites lock horns and debug the error in their lives- by accepting it.

Semantic Error

Image: W-STORY

A marathon runner and his pacemaker find themselves developing feelings for each other.

Mr. Heart

Image: MOVIE & NEW and KENAZ Comics

College life becomes tough for a boy who aims to be perfect as he comes across another too-good-to-be-true classmate.

Blueming

Image: W-STORY

Living with the son of his mother’s best friend is not a simple game for a boy who develops a crush on him.

Cherry Blossoms After Winter

Image: Energedic Company, H&Co

To My Star

A popular actor and a struggling chef find themselves living under the same roof and act on their feelings.

The Joseon Dynasty sees a unique wedding as a nobleman discovers that he’s suddenly married to a man.

Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding

Image: Idol Romance

Image: Idol Romance

A skilled singer and a successful keyboardist end up living together and working at the same place, finding it difficult to ignore their feelings.

Wish You

Image: Idol Romance

A fantasy story of a Crown Prince and his only chance of survival, a modern day art student.

Tinted With You

