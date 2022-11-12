Heading 3
Top Korean BL dramas
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
A highschool love story between a socially awkward boy and the boys of the student council.
Light on Me
Image: WhyNot Media
Image: W-STORY
Where Your Eyes Linger
A chaebol heir and his friend-cum-bodyguard develop feelings as they grow older.
Image: Watcha
Two opposites lock horns and debug the error in their lives- by accepting it.
Semantic Error
Image: W-STORY
A marathon runner and his pacemaker find themselves developing feelings for each other.
Mr. Heart
Image: MOVIE & NEW and KENAZ Comics
College life becomes tough for a boy who aims to be perfect as he comes across another too-good-to-be-true classmate.
Blueming
Image: W-STORY
Living with the son of his mother’s best friend is not a simple game for a boy who develops a crush on him.
Cherry Blossoms After Winter
Image: Energedic Company, H&Co
To My Star
A popular actor and a struggling chef find themselves living under the same roof and act on their feelings.
The Joseon Dynasty sees a unique wedding as a nobleman discovers that he’s suddenly married to a man.
Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding
Image: Idol Romance
Image: Idol Romance
A skilled singer and a successful keyboardist end up living together and working at the same place, finding it difficult to ignore their feelings.
Wish You
Image: Idol Romance
A fantasy story of a Crown Prince and his only chance of survival, a modern day art student.
Tinted With You
