Top Korean dating reality shows
The show combines survival elements with a twist of competing for love. Contestants are stranded on an island, with the goal of finding their way back home.
Image: Netflix
Singles inferno
Young adults embrace the transition from their last week as teens to the first week of their twenties, relishing newfound freedom and adult "firsts" together.
Image: Netflix
Nineteen To Twenty
Celebrity panelists observe singles in the Signal House, using only body language to convey their interest in others.
Image: Channel A
Heart Signal
South Korean celebrities pretend to be married couples, undertaking diverse missions and tasks together.
Image: MBC
We Got Married
Exes share a house, hiding their past with each other, deciding on a reunion or new connections.
Image: TVING
EXchange
Recently divorced individuals, eager to date and find love anew, join Dolsing Village for a chance at companionship and shared living.
Image: MBN
Love After Divorce
Ten contestants navigate a game, distinguishing between those after love and those pursuing money.
Image: Mnet
Love Catcher
In this upcoming show actors in pairs chase both on-screen roles and romantic chemistry in this Korean drama-themed dating show, weaving dreams, romance, and friendship.
Image: Netflix
Love Like a K-drama
Couples on the verge of a breakup must decide between fixing their relationship or venturing into new love during a romantic getaway, revealing the complexities of love.
Image: Netflix
Change Days
In this unconventional dating reality show, singles mingle with two disguised real couples. Only genuine connections propel contestants forward in this unique dating experience.
Image: MBC
Love Mafia