November 19, 2023

Top Korean dating reality shows

The show combines survival elements with a twist of competing for love. Contestants are stranded on an island, with the goal of finding their way back home.

Image: Netflix

Singles inferno

Young adults embrace the transition from their last week as teens to the first week of their twenties, relishing newfound freedom and adult "firsts" together.

Image: Netflix

Nineteen To Twenty 

Celebrity panelists observe singles in the Signal House, using only body language to convey their interest in others.

Image: Channel A

Heart Signal

South Korean celebrities pretend to be married couples, undertaking diverse missions and tasks together.

Image: MBC

 We Got Married

Exes share a house, hiding their past with each other, deciding on a reunion or new connections.

Image: TVING

 EXchange 

Recently divorced individuals, eager to date and find love anew, join Dolsing Village for a chance at companionship and shared living.

Image: MBN

Love After Divorce

Ten contestants navigate a game, distinguishing between those after love and those pursuing money.

Image: Mnet

Love Catcher

In this upcoming show actors in pairs chase both on-screen roles and romantic chemistry in this Korean drama-themed dating show, weaving dreams, romance, and friendship.

Image: Netflix

Love Like a K-drama

Couples on the verge of a breakup must decide between fixing their relationship or venturing into new love during a romantic getaway, revealing the complexities of love.

Image: Netflix

Change Days

In this unconventional dating reality show, singles mingle with two disguised real couples. Only genuine connections propel contestants forward in this unique dating experience.

Image: MBC

Love Mafia

