Pujya Doss

august 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top Korean dishes to try from K-dramas


A vibrant rice bowl mixed with colorful veggies, marinated meat, and a spicy gochujang sauce. A feast for the eyes and taste buds!

Image:  Pexels

Bibimbap

Fermented napa cabbage with a spicy, sour, and funky flavor. A staple side dish and key ingredient in many Korean meals

Kimchi

Image:  Pexels

Spicy stir-fried rice cakes in a gochujang-based sauce, often topped with fish cakes and boiled eggs. A street food favorite!

Tteokbokki

Image:  Pexels

Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and coated in a variety of sweet and savory sauces. A finger-licking good experience

Korean Fried Chicken

Image:  Pexels

Glass noodles stir-fried with vegetables, meat, and sesame oil, creating a sweet and savory symphony of textures. A classic Korean dish

Japchae

Image:  Pexels

Grilled marinated pork belly served with lettuce, ssamjang sauce, and various banchan (side dishes). A sizzling and interactive barbecue delight

Samgyeopsal

Image:  Pexels

Soft tofu stew simmered in a spicy broth with seafood, vegetables, and gochujang. A comforting and flavorful hot pot

Sundubu Jjigae

Image:  Pexels

Savory seafood pancake packed with scallions, shrimp, and other treasures from the sea. A crispy and flavorful bite

Haemul Pajeon

Image:  Pexels

Spicy army stew made with a mix of sausages, spam, kimchi, and instant noodles. A hearty and unique fusion dish

Budae Jjigae

Image:  Pexels

Sweet pan-fried dough filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. A warm and gooey comfort food treat

Hotteok

Image:  Pexels

