Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

January 06, 2024

Entertainment

Top Korean foods and drinks for Winter

A hot, spicy stew with fermented kimchi, tofu, and pork, perfect for warming up during winter in Korea.

Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)

Image credits: Pexels

A nourishing soup featuring whole young chicken, ginseng, garlic, and rice, believed to boost energy and immunity.

Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup)

Image credits: Pexels

Winter street food delight, these sweet pancakes are filled with brown sugar, honey, and nuts, providing a warm, satisfying treat.

Hotteok (Sweet Pancakes)

Image credits: Pexels

A colorful mix of rice, vegetables, meat, and spicy gochujang, offering a hearty and flavorful winter comfort dish.

Bibimbap (Mixed Rice Bowl)

Image credits: Pexels

A comforting hot stew with silky tofu, vegetables, and sometimes meat or seafood, delivering warmth and heartiness.

Sundubu Jjigae (Soft Tofu Stew)

Image credits: Pexels

Succulent chicken pieces slow-cooked with vegetables in a savory soy-based sauce, creating a delicious and warming winter dish.

Dakjjim (Braised Chicken)

Image credits: Pexels

A traditional citrus tea made from yuja (citron), providing a zesty, vitamin-rich beverage to combat winter colds.

Yuja Tea

Image credits: Pexels
(Image is used only for representation)

Warm fish cake skewers served in a flavorful broth, a popular street food to beat the winter chill.

Odeng (Fish Cake Skewers)

Image credits: Pexels
(Image is used only for representation)

A sweet and aromatic rice beverage, often enjoyed cold or at room temperature during winter festivals.

Sikhye (Sweet Rice Drink)

Image credits: Pexels

A winter twist on the classic bingsu, topped with hot chocolate sauce, marshmallows, and nuts for a cozy dessert.

Hot Chocolate Bingsu

Image credits: Pexels
(Image is used only for representation)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here