Top Korean foods and drinks for Winter
A hot, spicy stew with fermented kimchi, tofu, and pork, perfect for warming up during winter in Korea.
Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)
Image credits: Pexels
A nourishing soup featuring whole young chicken, ginseng, garlic, and rice, believed to boost energy and immunity.
Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup)
Image credits: Pexels
Winter street food delight, these sweet pancakes are filled with brown sugar, honey, and nuts, providing a warm, satisfying treat.
Hotteok (Sweet Pancakes)
Image credits: Pexels
A colorful mix of rice, vegetables, meat, and spicy gochujang, offering a hearty and flavorful winter comfort dish.
Bibimbap (Mixed Rice Bowl)
Image credits: Pexels
A comforting hot stew with silky tofu, vegetables, and sometimes meat or seafood, delivering warmth and heartiness.
Sundubu Jjigae (Soft Tofu Stew)
Image credits: Pexels
Succulent chicken pieces slow-cooked with vegetables in a savory soy-based sauce, creating a delicious and warming winter dish.
Dakjjim (Braised Chicken)
Image credits: Pexels
A traditional citrus tea made from yuja (citron), providing a zesty, vitamin-rich beverage to combat winter colds.
Yuja Tea
Image credits: Pexels
(Image is used only for representation)
Warm fish cake skewers served in a flavorful broth, a popular street food to beat the winter chill.
Odeng (Fish Cake Skewers)
Image credits: Pexels
(Image is used only for representation)
A sweet and aromatic rice beverage, often enjoyed cold or at room temperature during winter festivals.
Sikhye (Sweet Rice Drink)
Image credits: Pexels
Click Here
A winter twist on the classic bingsu, topped with hot chocolate sauce, marshmallows, and nuts for a cozy dessert.
Hot Chocolate Bingsu
Image credits: Pexels
(Image is used only for representation)