Top Korean Mysteries for Late Nights

When there are mystery killings in the neighborhood, the residents fall upon two policemen to find the truth, except both of them bury the secrets of their own. The series keeps the audience guessing as to what happens next.
Beyond Evil
The fans of thriller-suspense would love the show. Taxi Driver revolves around a taxi company who regains justice after the society plans on taking revenge from the evil minded people, who get away with their bad deeds.
Taxi Driver
When a ghostly woman arrives at the hotel as a guest, she works her supernatural powers to open cracks in the everyday lives of the people around her. The Frog is one good pick for the fans of horror-mystery.
The Frog
The TV series stars Lee Seung Gi in the lead. He plays the police officer, whose life changes completely after he comes across a psychopath, causing damage in the city along with his partner.
Mouse
It is a perfect family setting until the wife and the daughter learns the true identity of the man of the family. The show stars Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won in the leads.
Flower of Evil
When two worlds connect via a mysterious walkie-talkie, the two detectives from both the worlds try to solve crimes in their two different time periods.
Signal
The TV show is a good pick for those who love a lighthearted story. Though based against the genre of mystery-thriller, Partners for Justice leaves the audience on a good note.
Partners for Justice
When two individuals pass away in two separate accidents, they realise that they have come back to life in the bodies they are not aware of. Abyss is based on the genres of drama and romance too, and keeps the viewers hooked to the screens till the end.
Abyss
The fans of detective fiction are in for a treat and The Good Detective can be one of the great watches for them. The show is high on mystery quotient, and keeps the audience hooked to the screens.
The Good Detective
A detective uses his extraordinary skills to solve a murder amidst legal issues and corruption scandals. The show gets political at places, but still manages to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.