Top Lee Dong Wook K-dramas to watch
Lee Dong Wook plays a charismatic grim reaper in this fantasy romance alongside Gong Yoo
Image: tvN
Goblin
A lawyer and an actress find love while working together under unexpected circumstances
Image: tvN
Touch Your Heart
Lee Dong Wook portrays a mysterious dentist living in a sinister apartment building
Image: OCN
Strangers from Hell
A heartwarming tale of love and family, featuring a hotel CEO and a woman claiming to be his long-lost cousin
Image: SBS
My Girl
A poignant story about a terminally ill woman's journey to live life to the fullest, finding love along the way
Image: SBS
Scent of a Woman
Lee Dong Wook stars as a successful radio DJ navigating complicated relationships with his childhood friend
TUNNEL
Image: tvN
A man with blades in place of organs encounters romance and superpowers in this unique drama
Blade Man
Image: KBS2
A baseball player and his bodyguard's hilarious adventures lead to an unexpected love story
Wild Romance
Image: KBS2
A 999-year-old gumiho/nine-tailed fox who works as a civil servant in the Otherworld Investigation Bureau goes on the hunt for a woman who claims to be his reincarnated lover
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Image: tvN
A Joseon nobleman is framed for treason and goes on the run, with the help of a mysterious woman who claims to be his future wife
The Fugitive of Joseon
Image: KBS2