Pujya Doss

 October 14, 2023

Entertainment

Top Lee Dong Wook K-dramas to watch

Lee Dong Wook plays a charismatic grim reaper in this fantasy romance alongside Gong Yoo 

Image: tvN

Goblin 

A lawyer and an actress find love while working together under unexpected circumstances

Image: tvN

Touch Your Heart 

Lee Dong Wook portrays a mysterious dentist living in a sinister apartment building

Image: OCN

Strangers from Hell

A heartwarming tale of love and family, featuring a hotel CEO and a woman claiming to be his long-lost cousin

Image:  SBS

My Girl 

A poignant story about a terminally ill woman's journey to live life to the fullest, finding love along the way

Image:  SBS

Scent of a Woman 

Lee Dong Wook stars as a successful radio DJ navigating complicated relationships with his childhood friend 

TUNNEL 

Image:  tvN

A man with blades in place of organs encounters romance and superpowers in this unique drama

Blade Man 

Image:  KBS2

A baseball player and his bodyguard's hilarious adventures lead to an unexpected love story

Wild Romance 

Image:  KBS2

A 999-year-old gumiho/nine-tailed fox who works as a civil servant in the Otherworld Investigation Bureau goes on the hunt for a woman who claims to be his reincarnated lover

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 

Image:  tvN

A Joseon nobleman is framed for treason and goes on the run, with the help of a mysterious woman who claims to be his future wife

The Fugitive of Joseon 

Image:  KBS2

