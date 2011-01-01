Top Lee Je Hoon K-dramas

Born on July 4, 1984, Lee Je Hoon is a skilled South Korean actor
Who is Lee Je Hoon?
Lee Je Hoon began in indie films, achieving a breakthrough with Bleak Night in 2011, before transitioning to commercial films
Breakthrough role
Prince Lee Sun unravels the truth behind his father King Yeongjo's coronation, leading to a clash between opposing forces striving for divergent futures for their kingdom
Secret Door
Kang Young Gu, an aspiring designer, starts his fashion business in Dongdaemun Market. His life takes a turn when he encounters Lee Ga Young, a determined woman with a natural talent for designing
Fashion King
A mysterious walkie-talkie links two detectives from different eras, prompting them to collaborate in solving and preventing crimes in their respective time periods
Signal
Tomorrow, With You
Yoo So Joon, a real estate company CEO, experiences time travel when using the subway. Faced with the foresight of his own death, he marries a photographer to alter his fate
The series revolves around the chaotic lives of employees at Incheon Airport, delving into both their personal and professional challenges. Amidst the chaos, two employees find themselves falling for each other
Where Stars Land
Rainbow Taxi Company, led by the taxi driver Do Gi, restores lost justice in Korean society by seeking revenge on criminals who evade punishment for their wrongdoings
Taxi Driver
A young man with Asperger's and his uncle, trauma cleaners, uncover and share the stories left behind by the deceased
Move To Heaven
Despite disbanding after Do Gi's revenge, the Rainbow Deluxe Taxi crew reunites to fight for justice. As they attract the attention of a mysterious organization, they continue battling societal inequalities