Top Lee Je Hoon K-dramas

Born on July 4, 1984, Lee Je Hoon is a skilled South Korean actor

Image Credits- Lee Je Hoon’s Instagram

Who is Lee Je Hoon?

Lee Je Hoon began in indie films, achieving a breakthrough with Bleak Night in 2011, before transitioning to commercial films

Image Credits- Lee Je Hoon’s Instagram

Breakthrough role

Prince Lee Sun unravels the truth behind his father King Yeongjo's coronation, leading to a clash between opposing forces striving for divergent futures for their kingdom

Image Credits- SBS

Secret Door

Kang Young Gu, an aspiring designer, starts his fashion business in Dongdaemun Market. His life takes a turn when he encounters Lee Ga Young, a determined woman with a natural talent for designing

Fashion King

Image Credits- SBS

A mysterious walkie-talkie links two detectives from different eras, prompting them to collaborate in solving and preventing crimes in their respective time periods

Signal

Image Credits-tvN

Tomorrow, With You

Image Credits-tvN

Yoo So Joon, a real estate company CEO, experiences time travel when using the subway. Faced with the foresight of his own death, he marries a photographer to alter his fate

The series revolves around the chaotic lives of employees at Incheon Airport, delving into both their personal and professional challenges. Amidst the chaos, two employees find themselves falling for each other

Where Stars Land

Image Credits- SBS TV

Rainbow Taxi Company, led by the taxi driver Do Gi, restores lost justice in Korean society by seeking revenge on criminals who evade punishment for their wrongdoings

Taxi Driver

Image Credits- SBS TV

A young man with Asperger's and his uncle, trauma cleaners, uncover and share the stories left behind by the deceased

Move To Heaven

Image Credits- Netflix

Despite disbanding after Do Gi's revenge, the Rainbow Deluxe Taxi crew reunites to fight for justice. As they attract the attention of a mysterious organization, they continue battling societal inequalities

Taxi Driver 2

Image Credits-SBS 

