Pujya Doss

JULY 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top Lee Jong Suk K-dramas to watch

Image: KBS2

School 2013

A coming-of-age story about three students from different backgrounds who form a bond at a tough high school.

A fantasy romance about a woman who can read minds and a lawyer who can see ghosts.

Image: SBS

I Hear Your Voice

A medical drama about a Korean-born doctor who returns to South Korea after 13 years to find his kidnapped sister.

Image: SBS

Doctor Stranger

A romantic comedy about a man who cannot lie and a woman who cannot tell a lie

Image: SBS

Pinocchio

A fantasy romance about a comic book writer and the character he created who comes to life

W - Two Worlds

Image: MBC

A fantasy romance about a woman who can see the future in her dreams and a prosecutor who tries to stop her visions from coming true

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

A historical drama about the tragic love story between a Korean independence activist and a Japanese actress

The Hymn of Death

Image: SBS

A romantic comedy about a bookstore employee who is trying to get back into the workforce and a writer who is struggling with writer's block

Romance Is a Bonus Book

Image:  tvN

A legal comedy-drama about a lawyer who gets involved in a mysterious case and becomes known as a "national hero" overnight

Big Mouth

Image: MBC

7 First Kisses is a South Korean promotional web series produced for Lotte Duty-Free Shop 

7 First Kisses

Image: Naver TV Cast

