Top Lee Junho K-dramas to watch

Before Lee Junho became the award-winning actor that he is now, he debuted as part of the legendary second-generation K-pop group 2 PM under JYP Entertainment

Image:  JTBC.

He's a certified triple threat: He can sing, dance, and act! And well, we can't deny that he's got the good looks to match his overflowing talent

Image:  JTBC.

Through the years, we've seen Junho act in both K-dramas and K-movies, but we have a soft spot for his work on the small screen. here is the list of must-watch Lee Jun Ho K-dramas to watch

Image:  JTBC.

Park Tae Suk, a brilliant lawyer facing Alzheimer's, races against time to care for his family. Sung Min stars in this emotional melodrama

Memory

Image:  tvN.

Junho joins Namgoong Min in this workplace drama where an accountant with a mob history navigates office chaos

Good Manager

 Image:  KBS2.

Junho takes the lead in this romantic melodrama as Lee Kang Doo, an aspiring soccer player putting his dreams on hold

Rain or Shine

 Image:  JTBC.

Junho charms as Seo Poong, a brilliant chef in a hilarious rom-com featuring a misfit group

Wok Of Love

 Image:  SBS.

Junho stars in this suspenseful legal drama as Choi Do Hyun, a heart transplant recipient entangled in a murder investigation

Confession

Image:  tvN.

Junho plays crown prince Yi San, later King Jeongjo, in this historical drama. His love story with court lady Seong Deok Im unfolds

The Red Sleeve

Image:  KBS2.

Junho and Yoona star in this rom-com as Gu Won, the reserved heir to King Group, and bubbly hotel employee Cheon Sarang

King The Land

Image:  JTBC.

