Top Lee Junho K-dramas to watch
Before Lee Junho became the award-winning actor that he is now, he debuted as part of the legendary second-generation K-pop group 2 PM under JYP Entertainment
He's a certified triple threat: He can sing, dance, and act! And well, we can't deny that he's got the good looks to match his overflowing talent
Through the years, we've seen Junho act in both K-dramas and K-movies, but we have a soft spot for his work on the small screen. here is the list of must-watch Lee Jun Ho K-dramas to watch
Park Tae Suk, a brilliant lawyer facing Alzheimer's, races against time to care for his family. Sung Min stars in this emotional melodrama
Memory
Junho joins Namgoong Min in this workplace drama where an accountant with a mob history navigates office chaos
Good Manager
Junho takes the lead in this romantic melodrama as Lee Kang Doo, an aspiring soccer player putting his dreams on hold
Rain or Shine
Junho charms as Seo Poong, a brilliant chef in a hilarious rom-com featuring a misfit group
Wok Of Love
Junho stars in this suspenseful legal drama as Choi Do Hyun, a heart transplant recipient entangled in a murder investigation
Confession
Junho plays crown prince Yi San, later King Jeongjo, in this historical drama. His love story with court lady Seong Deok Im unfolds
The Red Sleeve
Junho and Yoona star in this rom-com as Gu Won, the reserved heir to King Group, and bubbly hotel employee Cheon Sarang
King The Land
