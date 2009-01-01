Top Lee Min Ho K-dramas you can't miss
Lee Min Ho's name resonates with powerful emotions in the K-drama fandom, earning him the title of the ultimate Prince Charming and making him a household name.
Image: SBS.
As a multi-hyphenated talent, Lee Min Ho stands as the poster boy of the Hallyu wave, symbolizing the widespread popularity of South Korean entertainment globally.
Image: SBS.
Six timeless dramas featuring Lee Min Ho continue to captivate fans, becoming perennial favorites that are cherished and rewatched with unwavering enthusiasm.
Image: SBS.
His distinctive looks and impeccable style effortlessly portray affluent characters, solidifying Lee Min Ho's reputation as a perfect fit for roles in narratives across the K-drama landscape.
Image: SBS.
A poor girl, Geum Jan Di, enters an elite school and captures the heart of the leader of F4, Goo Jun Pyo, in this romantic comedy
Image: KBS2.
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Heirs (2013)
Image: SBS.
Cha Eun Sang, a commoner, and Kim Tan, the heir of a conglomerate, navigate love and societal expectations. Lee Min Ho's charisma shines
Genius scam artist Heo Joon Jae's life becomes entwined with a mermaid's past in this fantasy romance filled with humor
The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016-2017)
Image: SBS.
Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul bridge parallel worlds, navigating love, betrayal, and political intrigue
The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
Image: SBS.
Based on the novel, this epic saga follows a Korean family's struggles and triumphs across generations. A tale of identity, love, and resilience.
Pachinko
Image: Apple TV+
Click Here
Lee Yoon Sung, a skilled vigilante seeking justice, uncovers a web of political intrigue and romance. Action-packed thriller with Lee Min Ho
City Hunter
Image: SBS.